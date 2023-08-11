Maryland Man Playing Mom’s License Plate Numbers Wins $50K Lottery Jackpot - The Messenger
Maryland Man Playing Mom’s License Plate Numbers Wins $50K Lottery Jackpot

A lottery player's routine of playing 4-2-5-2-5 finally paid off

Elizabeth Urban
A Powerball lottery ticketWilliam Thomas Cain/Getty

A Maryland man who regularly plays his mother's license plate tag in the state lottery had his persistence pay off last week when he won a $50,000 jackpot.

The unidentified Forestville man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his sister use the same numbers, 4-2-5-2-5, when they play the Pick 5. The sister saw the numbers come up in the Aug. 5 drawing, and immediately phoned her brother with the news: “Mom’s numbers came up.”

After scanning his ticket on the lottery app, the man learned that he truly was a winner. His sister had not bought a ticket for that drawing.

The winner said he and his wife plan to share some of their jackpot with his mom, given that she was the inspiration for the winning ticket. They also plan to do home improvements and boost their savings.

The gas station that sold the winning ticket will also receive a $500 bonus — equivalent to 1% of the winnings — from the Maryland Lottery.

