Maryland Karate Instructor Arrested on Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges

A Maryland karate instructor is facing dozens of sexual abuse charges, according to CBS News.

Harry Craig Conaway, 71, from Hanover, Maryland, was charged with 28 counts, ranging from sex offense of a minor to second-degree rape, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Conaway frequently gave private lessons to children in his home dojo in Hanover. That's where the abuse allegedly occurred, police said.

Investigators received a tip about Conaway and subsequently obtained a search and seizure warrant. Their investigation eventually led to the discovery of several repeated incidents spanning several months. Conaway was arrested shortly after the investigation began.

The investigation remains ongoing.