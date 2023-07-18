Maryland Karate Instructor Arrested on Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges - The Messenger
Maryland Karate Instructor Arrested on Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges

Harry Craig Conaway, in his home dojo in Hanover, frequently gave private lessons to children

Yelena Dzhanova
Karate fighter training before training – stock photo. They lie on the tatami in karate attire. (Stock Photo/Getty Images)Stock Photo/Getty Images

A Maryland karate instructor is facing dozens of sexual abuse charges, according to CBS News.

Harry Craig Conaway, 71, from Hanover, Maryland, was charged with 28 counts, ranging from sex offense of a minor to second-degree rape, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Conaway frequently gave private lessons to children in his home dojo in Hanover. That's where the abuse allegedly occurred, police said.

Investigators received a tip about Conaway and subsequently obtained a search and seizure warrant. Their investigation eventually led to the discovery of several repeated incidents spanning several months. Conaway was arrested shortly after the investigation began.

The investigation remains ongoing.

