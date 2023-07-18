Maryland Karate Instructor Arrested on Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
A Maryland karate instructor is facing dozens of sexual abuse charges, according to CBS News.
Harry Craig Conaway, 71, from Hanover, Maryland, was charged with 28 counts, ranging from sex offense of a minor to second-degree rape, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Conaway frequently gave private lessons to children in his home dojo in Hanover. That's where the abuse allegedly occurred, police said.
Investigators received a tip about Conaway and subsequently obtained a search and seizure warrant. Their investigation eventually led to the discovery of several repeated incidents spanning several months. Conaway was arrested shortly after the investigation began.
Read More
- Former New Mexico Priest Arrested with Federal Charges for Alleged Child Sex Abuse
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming It
- Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty of 9 Charges of Sexual Abuse
- New Hampshire’s First Openly Transgender Lawmaker Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- Florida Lawyer Faces 100-Year Sentence After Deportation for Cambodian Sex Abuse Charges
The investigation remains ongoing.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews