Maryland Hiker’s Death Investigated as Homicide After Boyfriend Reported Her Missing
Rachel Morin's body was found one day after she headed to a popular trail in Bel Air, Maryland
A missing person case quickly evolved into a homicide investigation after the suspected body of a missing woman was located one day after she was reported missing near a popular hiking trail.
Rachel Morin, 37, reportedly headed to Bel Air, Maryland's Ma and Pa Trail at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Harford County Sheriff's Office announced.
Her boyfriend called police about 11:30 p.m. after saying she failed to return home.
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her Missing
- Detectives Investigating Maryland Hiker’s Murder Track Down 5 Witnesses Who May Have Seen Her on Trail
- Sheriff’s Office Refutes Man’s Claim He Found Missing Maryland Mom’s Body on Hiking Trail
- Sheriff Says Man Who Claimed He Found Missing Mom’s Body on Maryland Hiking Trail ‘Has no First-Hand Knowledge of the Crime Scene’
- Taylor Schabusiness Convicted in Brutal Homicide, Dismemberment of Boyfriend after Brief Jury Deliberation
- Amanda Kloots Says She Misses Nick Cordero ‘More Than Anything’ 3 Years After His Death
With guidance from her boyfriend, authorities quickly located Morin's car parked near the trail head but found no sign of Morin.
The man who presumably notified the police, Richard Tobin, announced that he was in a relationship with Morin in an August 1 Facebook post. The pair posted photos together on August 3.
Commenters flooded Tobin's Facebook page speculating about whether he was a suspect in the case.
"I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her," he responded in a comment. "Let the family and I grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person."
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said police are investigating the case as a homicide but couldn't definitely confirm that the body was Morin's.
"While we firmly think this is the body of Rachel Morin, that final determination, that final say, belongs with the medical examiner — and that has not happened yet," Gahler said.
Morin, who is 5-foot-2 and weighs 107 pounds, was reportedly wearing a dark-colored tank top and sports bra, black spandex shorts, and gray sneakers at the time of her disappearance.
The area is usually quiet, and locals generally feel safe, Bel Air resident Kathy Tunney told Baltimore's WJZ News.
"My daughter was just out running this morning to the end of the trail and back," Tunney said. "So we enjoy it and we enjoy living next to it. I have never felt afraid."
The body was discovered off of the trail at about 1:07 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Gahler said the crime scene had been processed and that the trail would soon reopen with an increased police presence. He said he couldn't rule out that there could be a continued threat to the public.
