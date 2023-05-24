Maryland Dad Beaten to Death Protecting Boy after School Fight

Investigators in Maryland are looking for a group of men after a father died from injuries sustained in an attack possibly stemming from a school fight involving his son.

Christopher Michael Wright, who was killed after protecting his child in a fight wright.chris1/Facebook

A statement from the Anne Arundel County Police identifies Christopher Michael Wright, 43, as the father who was attacked Friday evening.

Wright succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital on Saturday night.

The police statement alleges that, investigating "officers learned that suspects arrived at the victim's residence" in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood "in reference to an earlier altercation."

"A physical altercation ensued and during that altercation, the victim sustained life-threatening injuries," the statement adds.

The suspects are described by police as three to four white males in their mid 20s to mid 30s.

Wright's fiancée told WBAL-TV Wright died protecting his children.

Tracy Karopchinsky's 14-year-old son had gotten into a fight with another teen at school on Friday.

Karopchinsky claimed three teens and two adults came to her house looking for her son, but were met by Wright instead.

"Chris came out to tell them, like, he's not coming out here to fight, and they threatened at one point to come in and get him, and then they said, 'If he's not going to fight, then you're going to fight,'" Karopchinsky told the station.

The entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras in the neighborhood. Karopchinsky said it was difficult to watch the footage.

"Just looking at the damage that was done to him, that wasn't just punching that did that," she said.

"Like, there's no way that punching did that. The damage was done before the ambulance ever took him away. I mean, he'd had a seizure. It was done. There was nothing that the hospital could do."

In the statement, police sought the pubic's help.

"Detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700."