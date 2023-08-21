Married Couple Said ‘Let’s Just Wait Until Midnight,’ Gives Birth to Twins on Their Shared Birthday - The Messenger
Married Couple Said ‘Let’s Just Wait Until Midnight,’ Gives Birth to Twins on Their Shared Birthday

All four now share a birthday on August 18

Zachary Rogers
A couple in Ohio received quite a remarkable gift on their shared birthday: a pair of newborn fraternal twins!

Jose Ervin III was born at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights at 12:35 a.m. while his sister was born just a minute later
Both born on August 18, Jose Ervin Jr. and his fiancée, Scierra Blair, welcomed Jose Ervin III and his sister, A-ria into the world on Friday, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Blair reportedly went into labor on Thursday, just a day before her and Ervin Jr.’s birthday, and a decision was made to wait until midnight so that all four family members could share the special day each year.

Jose Ervin III was born at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights at 12:35 a.m., with his sister making her debut just a minute later. Both babies are healthy, and both weigh in at just over five pounds each.

“Aug. 18, we all got the same birthday.” the newborn's dad said
Jose Ervin Jr. told WABI News that doctors were planning to birth the twins on August 17, but he and Blair decided to tell them to wait until after midnight. 

“They were going to bring them in on Aug. 17, so we said, ‘Let’s just wait until midnight,’” Ervin Jr. told the news outlet. “Aug. 18, we all got the same birthday.”

Ervin Jr. says that Cleveland Clinic provided his family with excellent care.

Both born on August 18, Jose Ervin Jr. and his fiancée, Scierra Blair welcomed Jose Ervin III and his sister, A-ria to the world on Friday according to the Cleveland Clinic.
