Marriage Deemed ‘Outdated’ by Millennials and Gen Z: Survey
A staggering 73% of both millennial and Gen Z participants in the US stated that marriage was 'too expensive'
According to a new survey, millennials and Gen Z are less interested in marriage than previous generations.
The Thriving Center of Psychology surveyed 906 Gen Z and millennial individuals, aged between 18 to 42, who were unmarried but in relationships. They found that 2 out of 5 (40%) believe marriage to be an "outdated tradition."
There are various reasons why interest in marriage is waning among younger generations, but the primary explanation appears to be financial. A staggering 73% of both millennials and Gen Z respondents said that marriage was "too expensive". Considering the average cost of a wedding hovers around $30,000, their concerns seem justified.
The survey also showed that younger generations do not regard marriage as foundational to their lives as much as older generations did. A significant 85% of those surveyed believe that marriage is not necessary to have a fulfilling and committed relationship.
Despite considering marriage outdated and weddings excessively costly, about 83% of millennials and Gen Z respondents still plan on tying the knot someday. However, 17% of millennials and Gen Z never plan on getting married, with the primary reason being a lack of interest for 72% of these individuals.
They "just aren't interested."
