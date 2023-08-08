Marlon Wayans Faces Criticism After Citing Jason Aldean Lyrics in Comment About Alabama Riverboat Brawl

Actor Marlon Wayans is facing criticism for an Instagram post about the recent fight in Montgomery, Alabama between a Black riverboat worker and a group of white boaters, in which he referenced country singer Jason Aldean's new song, "Try That in a Small Town."

Wayans shared a video of the fight on his Instagram account Monday, saying in the caption: "How 'bout we NOT 'try that in a small town'. Sh*t silly bro… let's all just be love NOT war."

The quote mentioned in Wayans's post is a clear reference to Aldean's recent controversial song "Try That in a Small Town," which critics have said glorifies vigilante violence.

Several Instagram users replied to Wayans's post by criticizing his message. One top reply tells Wayans that he should be "canceled for this" and that he "sound[s] stupid."

Other replies critical of Wayans told him that he had omitted the beginning part of the clip, saying that he shouldn't have as it adds much-needed context.

“HOW ABOUT you show the entire video from the beginning of a group of white men who jumped a hard-working Black man that led to people intervening and protecting him," one reply reads. “Stop it, Marlon."

“Bro, I'm all about peace but this video you put only shows half the situation... these people threw down cause they couldn't just stand there and watch a brother get jumped by several white men,” another top reply says. “There's more to this whole story, and it's going to come out.”

Wayans responded by posting another video of the fight on his Instagram account, this time including the beginning part.

“Y'all must got me fu***d up… here! Now stfu,” Wayans said in the new post.

Witnesses say that the brawl at the Alabama dock began when a group of white boaters began arguing with a Black dock worker after their pontoon boat docked where a waiting riverboat was supposed to drop anchor.

A fight broke out between the dock worker and the several white boaters. Onlookers joined in, with several other Black people aiding the dock worker to even the odds.

One person reportedly jumped off the waiting riverboat and swam to the dock to help the worker. Another person hit one of the white boaters with a folding chair. The internet has been celebrating those who aided the dock worker and making viral memes about the event.

Multiple people have been arrested as a result of the fight. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement that the brawl "was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred."

"As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community," Reed said. "Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system."

The investigation into the fight is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information, including any new video, is asked to send it to starcenter@montgomeryal.gov.