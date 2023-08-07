Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s ‘Ready Today’ for Musk Cage Match, but ‘Not Holding My Breath’

Mark Zuckerberg took to his newest social media platform, Threads, to express his readiness for a cage match with fellow billionaire and social media owner, Elon Musk.

"I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg, 39, wrote in a Sunday post on Threads.

The post included a screenshot of a tweet from Musk.

"Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work," the 52-year-old Musk wrote.

Earlier in the day, Musk posted to X, “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Zuckerberg took a shot at that post with, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

Mark Zuckerberg said he is ready to fight Elon Musk, but Musk has not confirmed. Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images ; Chesnot/Getty Images

Musk owns X, formerly called Twitter, while Zuckerberg owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads. Their feud began before Threads launched, when it was rumored that Zuckerberg was working on a platform to compete with Twitter.

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match, to which Zuckerberg replied, "Send me location."

Threads launched on July 5 and recorded 100 million users days after it launched, which made it the fastest-growing consumer product in history.

In a July 9 post, Musk called Zuckerberg a "cuck" and proposed a "dick measuring contest."

"I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here," Zuckerberg said on Threads Sunday.