Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s ‘Ready Today’ for Musk Cage Match, but ‘Not Holding My Breath’ - The Messenger
Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s ‘Ready Today’ for Musk Cage Match, but ‘Not Holding My Breath’

The feud between the two tech billionaires continues

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Mark Zuckerberg took to his newest social media platform, Threads, to express his readiness for a cage match with fellow billionaire and social media owner, Elon Musk.

"I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg, 39, wrote in a Sunday post on Threads.

The post included a screenshot of a tweet from Musk.

"Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work," the 52-year-old Musk wrote.

Earlier in the day, Musk posted to X, “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Zuckerberg took a shot at that post with, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk
Mark Zuckerberg said he is ready to fight Elon Musk, but Musk has not confirmed.Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images ; Chesnot/Getty Images

Musk owns X, formerly called Twitter, while Zuckerberg owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads. Their feud began before Threads launched, when it was rumored that Zuckerberg was working on a platform to compete with Twitter.

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match, to which Zuckerberg replied, "Send me location."

Threads launched on July 5 and recorded 100 million users days after it launched, which made it the fastest-growing consumer product in history.

In a July 9 post, Musk called Zuckerberg a "cuck" and proposed a "dick measuring contest."

"I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here," Zuckerberg said on Threads Sunday.

