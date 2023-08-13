Mark Zuckerberg Says Elon Musk Isn’t ‘Serious’ About Cage Match, Vows to Move On
'Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,' the Facebook founder said on a Threads post
The long-awaited cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will likely not be happening, Zuckerberg announced on Sunday.
“I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote on his new social media platform, Threads.
“Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.”
- Elon Musk Promises to Livestream Cage Match With Mark Zuckerberg
- Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s ‘Ready Today’ for Musk Cage Match, but ‘Not Holding My Breath’
- Elon Musk Trains With Podcaster to Prep for Zuckerberg Cage Match
- Andrew Tate Offers to Train Elon Musk for Cage Match Against Mark Zuckerberg
- Elon Musk Says He’s ‘Up for a Cage Match’ with Mark Zuckerberg Amid Rumors of Twitter Rival
- ‘How Crazy Is This?’ Zuckerberg Trainer ‘Not Sure’ About Cage-Match Success Against Musk
Musk reportedly texted Zuckerberg asking if they could have a practice bout, in the Facebook CEO’s backyard. Zuckerberg responded to the text on Saturday afternoon, and told Musk to train on his own and then schedule a fight when he was ready.
For months, the Facebook founder and the Twitter CEO have exchanged public barbs about Zuckerberg’s decision to create Threads, as an alternative to Twitter.
Their feud began in June when initial rumors of Threads were circulating online.
Musk challenged Zuckerberg, who is training in jiu-jitsu, to a cage match and Zuckerberg replied, "Send me location."
While Musk has repeatedly claimed that he’s training for the match, Zuckerberg says that he’s been rebuffed every time he’s tried to schedule a date and time.
“I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath,” he wrote last week.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews