Mark Zuckerberg Says Elon Musk Isn’t ‘Serious’ About Cage Match, Vows to Move On

The long-awaited cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will likely not be happening, Zuckerberg announced on Sunday.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote on his new social media platform, Threads.

“Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.”

The two billionaires have reportedly discussing a "cage match" since June. Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images; Tristar Media/Getty Images

Musk reportedly texted Zuckerberg asking if they could have a practice bout, in the Facebook CEO’s backyard. Zuckerberg responded to the text on Saturday afternoon, and told Musk to train on his own and then schedule a fight when he was ready.

For months, the Facebook founder and the Twitter CEO have exchanged public barbs about Zuckerberg’s decision to create Threads, as an alternative to Twitter.

Their feud began in June when initial rumors of Threads were circulating online.

Musk challenged Zuckerberg, who is training in jiu-jitsu, to a cage match and Zuckerberg replied, "Send me location."

While Musk has repeatedly claimed that he’s training for the match, Zuckerberg says that he’s been rebuffed every time he’s tried to schedule a date and time.

“I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath,” he wrote last week.