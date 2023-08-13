Mark Zuckerberg Says Elon Musk Isn’t ‘Serious’ About Cage Match, Vows to Move On - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Mark Zuckerberg Says Elon Musk Isn’t ‘Serious’ About Cage Match, Vows to Move On

'Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,' the Facebook founder said on a Threads post

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The long-awaited cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will likely not be happening, Zuckerberg announced on Sunday. 

“I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote on his new social media platform, Threads. 

“Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.” 

Read More
A diptych of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk
The two billionaires have reportedly discussing a "cage match" since June.Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images; Tristar Media/Getty Images

Musk reportedly texted Zuckerberg asking if they could have a practice bout, in the Facebook CEO’s backyard. Zuckerberg responded to the text on Saturday afternoon, and told Musk to train on his own and then schedule a fight when he was ready. 

For months, the Facebook founder and the Twitter CEO have exchanged public barbs about Zuckerberg’s decision to create Threads, as an alternative to Twitter. 

Their feud began in June when initial rumors of Threads were circulating online. 

Musk challenged Zuckerberg, who is training in jiu-jitsu, to a cage match and Zuckerberg replied, "Send me location."

While Musk has repeatedly claimed that he’s training for the match, Zuckerberg says that he’s been rebuffed every time he’s tried to schedule a date and time. 

“I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath,” he wrote last week.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.