Marjorie Taylor Greene Says No One Told Her She’s Out of House Freedom Caucus

'As a matter of fact all the information I found out was from you guys,' the Georgia Republican told a reporter

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a hearing with the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Capitol Hill on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says that no one from the House Freedom Caucus has told her that she has been voted out of the far-right congressional group, according to a new report.

“No one has told me that," Greene said, a Politico reporter quoted the firebrand Georgia Republican as saying. "As a matter of fact all the information I found out was from you guys.”

It was first reported July 6 that Greene was voted out of the caucus after several rounds of in-fighting with fellow caucus members, most notably Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo, whom Greene called a “little bitch” on the House floor.

“I think the straw that broke the camel's back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should,” Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., said, adding that the vote was “an appropriate action.”

Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., last week hadn’t spoken to Greene after the vote, according to NBC News.

The Freedom Caucus is a group of ultra-conservative House Republicans who notoriously blocked votes for Kevin McCarthy’s speakership until he agreed upon their concessions.

Greene did not immediately return a request for comment from The Messenger.

