Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz Sue California Cities Over Canceled Rally

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have sued two cities in California, claiming they impinged on the lawmakers' First Amendment rights by pressuring local venues to cancel a rally they had planned.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Central District of California, targets Anaheim and Riverside in southern California, along with 10 advocacy groups, including the League of Women Voters and the NAACP.

The court action alleges that venue managers gave into pressure from city officials and canceled contracts for the America First rally planned in July 2021 by the hard-right politicians because they disagreed with the lawmakers' politics.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks about new legislation as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) listens during a news conference at the Capitol on November 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

A total of three venues backed out of hosting the rally following local residents' opposition to the event and amid wide-ranging concerns about social upheaval just months after the storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters on July 6, 2021, officials, venue managers and local Californians said at the time.

Just hours before the rally was scheduled to take place in Anaheim, the city nixed the event planned for the Anaheim Event Center because of “public safety concerns,” city spokesperson Mike Lyster said in a statement at the time.

“As a city we respect free speech, but also have a duty to call out speech that does not reflect our city and its values,” Lyster also noted.

The Anaheim decision followed two previous cancellations.

Managers of the Pacific Hills Banquet and Event Center in Laguna Hills in Orange County dropped the rally the previous week once they learned of the nature of the event.

“As soon as we found out who the speakers were, we immediately canceled it,” said manager Javad Mirtavoosi.

“We just want to stay clear of that,” he added, without elaborating.

The rally was next scheduled at the Riverside Convention Center, but managers there then informed local officials that the event at the city-owned venue would not take place after it was widely condemned by residents.

“This was a divisive issue in our community, and I’m glad it has been resolved,” Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said in a statement announcing the cancellation.

Then-Mayor Pro Tem Gaby Plascencia called Gaetz and Greene the “antithesis of everything Riverside stands for,” adding: “Riverside is a diverse and inclusive community, so it is heartening to hear that this event will not move forward.”

Greene claimed at the time that she and Gaetz had been targeted by "radical communists," as well as by Black Lives Matter supporters and “antifa,” which she accused of bullying venues into backing out.

The lawmakers and their fundraising committees are seeking a declaration saying each of the defendants violated their rights to freedom of speech and freedom of association.

They are also demanding as part of the lawsuit an injunction prohibiting the cities from denying or “coercing private venues from entering into facilities use contracts with Plaintiffs for future political rallies.”

In addition, Gaetz and Greene are also seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress.

Neither Anaheim nor Riverside have commented on the suit.