Marion County Record's Defiant First Edition Since Police Raid: 'Seized… but Not Silenced'
Marion County Record’s Defiant First Edition Since Police Raid: ‘Seized… but Not Silenced’

The Kansas newspaper is at the center of a controversy that has gotten national attention

Madeline Fitzgerald
Newly released video footage shows police officers removing equipment during a raid on the Marion County Record. Eric Meyer

The Marion County Record in Kansas has published a new edition of the newspaper — five days after the local police department raided the newsroom and seized much of the computer equipment.

"Seized ... but not silenced," read the defiant headline, from the family-owned newspaper, which has become the center of national attention.

Eric Meyer, the newspaper's co-owner, said in the immediate aftermath of the raid that their first priority would be to publish this week's paper.

He said the publication also plans to sue the police department in federal court.

The raid has been widely condemned by newspapers and free speech organizations as an overreaching violation of the First Amendment.

Meyer's mother, Joan, who was also a co-owner of the paper died the day after the raid. The newspaper attributed the 98-year-old's death to "stress beyond her limits" caused by the police department's actions.

Marion police claimed that they raided the newspaper because they wanted to learn about how reporters obtained information regarding a local business owner’s DUI charge, which they say was leaked illegally.

The Marion County Record has disputed that claim, however, saying that they’d already informed the police that information came from a private social media tip. 

On Tuesday, Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey concluded that there was “insufficient evidence,” to justify the raid.

He withdrew the search warrant and ordered that the police department return the newspaper's seized materials.

