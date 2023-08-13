Marion County Record Sees Surge of Paid Subscriptions After ‘Illegal’ Police Raid, Co-Owner’s Death

A local newspaper that got raided by a full-fledged police force has received a strong outpouring of support, the publisher said.

The Marion County Record is a family-owned weekly newspaper that was first published in 1869 and focuses on the central Kansas county of less than 12,000 people, according to an archived article published by the outlet.

Police raided their home and the newspaper office as reporters were investigating allegations of misconduct surrounding a local business owner and Marion’s police chief.

In an interview with Marisa Kabas for her Substack, The Handbasket, Co-Publisher and Owner Eric Meyer said even people outside the community have been reaching out.

“It is kind of heartwarming: One of the things that I just noticed was we got this incredible swelling of people buying subscriptions to the paper off of our website,” Meyer said.

Among the people who showed support was a “famous movie producer and screenwriter who came in subscribed to the paper all of a sudden,” he said. Meyer didn’t identify the producer by name.

He said subscribers are suddenly coming from all over the country, from major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

Social media users have been urging others to subscribe as well.

Meyer says the outpouring of support comes in the wake of the raid, rather than the newspaper’s accomplishments.

“It's not wanted attention, let's put it that way,” he told Kabas.

In his own town, however, Meyer said people seem scared to show their support.

“I talked to one person who said, ‘Oh, are you sure It's ok that I can talk to you because they might come and seize my computer?’ They're afraid,” Meyer said. “They're really afraid that the police power is unchecked, and that they can be punished like this.”

The Marion County Record said in an update over the weekend, That Joan Meyer, 98, died on Saturday. The paper attributed her death to stress related to the raid.

"Stressed beyond her limits and overwhelmed by hours of shock and grief after illegal police raids on her home and the Marion County Record newspaper office Friday, 98-year-old newspaper co-owner Joan Meyer, otherwise in good health for her age, collapsed Saturday afternoon and died at her home," the newspaper stated on its website.

"She had not been able to eat after police showed up at the door of her home Friday with a search warrant in hand. Neither was she able to sleep Friday night."

The raid has also drawn the attention of free speech organizations like PEN America.

On Friday, the Marion Police Department and two sheriff’s deputies raided the Marion County Record office, as well as the home of the two co-owners.

The incident rattled reporters, one of whom had her finger dislocated after an officer grabbed a cell phone out of her hand during the raid.

Officers confiscated other electronic devices like computers and sent them off to a lab for examination.

They took “everything we have,” Eric Meyer said.