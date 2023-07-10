Marines Have No Leader for First Time in 164 Years

The retirement of Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger on Monday has left the Marines without a confirmed leader for the first time since 1859.

This unusual situation stems from Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville's months-long block on senior military promotions. The block has barred hundreds of military confirmations for general and flag officers due to a Defense Department abortion policy.

This policy allows reimbursement of travel expenses for service members who cannot receive non-covered reproductive health care - which includes abortions and other procedures like egg retrieval - in their state.

Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Assistant Commandant Gen. Eric Smith is the acting leader of the Marine Corps until his confirmation by the Senate. However, due to Tuberville's block, it is unclear when this confirmation will happen. The last time the military branch was without a confirmed leader was 164 years ago when the fifth commandant of the Marines, Archibald Henderson, died without a successor in place.

Berger, who had served for over 40 years, relinquished command in a private ceremony on Monday, CNN reported.

"I remain confident that all Americans can come together to agree on that basic obligation to those who keep us safe. I am also confident that the United States Senate will meet its responsibilities. And I look forward to welcoming an outstanding new commandant for our Marine Corps, and to adding many other distinguished senior leaders across the joint force," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the ceremony Monday, as reported by the outlet.

"We need the Senate to do their job so we can have a sitting Commandant that's appointed and confirmed," Berger said, as reported by the outlet moments later.