Marines Have No Leader for First Time in 164 Years
This unusual situation stems from Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville's months-long block on senior military promotions
The retirement of Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger on Monday has left the Marines without a confirmed leader for the first time since 1859.
This unusual situation stems from Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville's months-long block on senior military promotions. The block has barred hundreds of military confirmations for general and flag officers due to a Defense Department abortion policy.
This policy allows reimbursement of travel expenses for service members who cannot receive non-covered reproductive health care - which includes abortions and other procedures like egg retrieval - in their state.
- Biden: GOP Sen. Tuberville Jeopardizes US Security With ‘Ridiculous’ Block On Military Nominees
- Andrew Lloyd Webber Won’t Have a Show on Broadway for First Time in 43 Years
- Monique and Chris Samuels ‘Are Remaining Amicable,’ Avoiding Contention Amid Divorce: Source
- Former ‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Files for Divorce From Husband Chris
- Merrill Lynch and Parent Bank of America Fined $12 Million by Regulators for Ignoring Criminally-Suspicious Activity
Assistant Commandant Gen. Eric Smith is the acting leader of the Marine Corps until his confirmation by the Senate. However, due to Tuberville's block, it is unclear when this confirmation will happen. The last time the military branch was without a confirmed leader was 164 years ago when the fifth commandant of the Marines, Archibald Henderson, died without a successor in place.
Berger, who had served for over 40 years, relinquished command in a private ceremony on Monday, CNN reported.
"I remain confident that all Americans can come together to agree on that basic obligation to those who keep us safe. I am also confident that the United States Senate will meet its responsibilities. And I look forward to welcoming an outstanding new commandant for our Marine Corps, and to adding many other distinguished senior leaders across the joint force," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the ceremony Monday, as reported by the outlet.
"We need the Senate to do their job so we can have a sitting Commandant that's appointed and confirmed," Berger said, as reported by the outlet moments later.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- July Was Officially the Hottest Month on RecordNews
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of NigerNews
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to DeathNews
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn to Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews