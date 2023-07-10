Marines Have No Leader for First Time in 164 Years - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Marines Have No Leader for First Time in 164 Years

This unusual situation stems from Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville's months-long block on senior military promotions

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The retirement of Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger on Monday has left the Marines without a confirmed leader for the first time since 1859.

This unusual situation stems from Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville's months-long block on senior military promotions. The block has barred hundreds of military confirmations for general and flag officers due to a Defense Department abortion policy.

This policy allows reimbursement of travel expenses for service members who cannot receive non-covered reproductive health care - which includes abortions and other procedures like egg retrieval - in their state.

Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2021 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Read More

Assistant Commandant Gen. Eric Smith is the acting leader of the Marine Corps until his confirmation by the Senate. However, due to Tuberville's block, it is unclear when this confirmation will happen. The last time the military branch was without a confirmed leader was 164 years ago when the fifth commandant of the Marines, Archibald Henderson, died without a successor in place.

Berger, who had served for over 40 years, relinquished command in a private ceremony on Monday, CNN reported.

"I remain confident that all Americans can come together to agree on that basic obligation to those who keep us safe. I am also confident that the United States Senate will meet its responsibilities. And I look forward to welcoming an outstanding new commandant for our Marine Corps, and to adding many other distinguished senior leaders across the joint force," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the ceremony Monday, as reported by the outlet.

"We need the Senate to do their job so we can have a sitting Commandant that's appointed and confirmed," Berger said, as reported by the outlet moments later.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.