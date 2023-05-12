Marine Veteran Daniel Penny Turns Himself in After Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death

Marine veteran Daniel Penny turned himself Friday in relation to the death of Jordan Neely, who died after Penny held him in a minutes-long chokehold on a Manhattan subway train earlier this month.

The District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that it planned to charge Penny with second-degree manslaughter.

Accompanied by a lawyer, Penny entered an NYPD station house in Manhattan's Chinatown around 8 a.m., and did not address questions from reporters.

Thomas Kenniff, a lawyer representing Penny, told reporters outside the NYPD station house that his client surrendered to police by his own choosing.

"He did so voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his history of service to this grateful nation," Kenniff said.

Penny, 24, tackled Neely, a 30-year-old street artist who struggled with mental illness, after Neely began shouting he was hungry, thirsty and was "ready to die."

The chilling incident was captured on video taken by freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, who estimated Penny may have held Neely in a chokehold for as long as 15 minutes as he struggled.

Penny was taken in for questioning by authorities after the incident and released. Witnesses told police Neely was acting in a "hostile and erratic manner."

Neely’s death was ruled a homicide by New York’s chief medical examiner.

Neely's family attacked Penny’s “indifference,” and demanded he be jailed.

“He knew nothing about Jordan’s history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan’s neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing,” the family’s attorneys said in a statement last week.

The attorneys characterized a statement by Penny's attorneys that he was protecting himself as "character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life."

Penny’s attorneys said Thursday that they are confident their client will be “fully absolved of any wrongdoing.”

Penny "stepped in to protect himself and his fellow New Yorkers,” the law firm of Raiser and Kenniff said in a statement. “He risked his own life and safety, for the good of his fellow passengers. The unfortunate result was the unintended and unforeseen death of Mr. Neely.”

Neely was known for his Michael Jackson impersonations on the streets and in the subway. He had struggled with mental illness since 2007, when he was 14 and his mother was murdered, attorneys for his family have said.