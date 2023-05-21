Daniel Penny Blames Failed ‘System’ in Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death

New Yorker Daniel Penny appeared to blame the "system" in the chokehold death early this month of Black subway passenger Jordan Neely in his first interview with The New York Post.

The 24-year-old Marine veteran called out the "system that so desperately failed us." He also said: "It’s tragic what happened" to Neely.

He didn't apparently offer details about how the system failed.

Witnesses said Penny tackled Neely and held him in a chokehold for 15 minutes as Neely struggled. The confrontation was recorded on a cell phone video.

Penny was charged last week with manslaughter in the death.

Neely, who battled mental illness and was homeless, minutes earlier had begun shouting on the train that he was hungry and thirsty, witness and freelance journalist Juan Vasquez recounted to The New York Times.

“‘I’m tired already,’” Neely said, according to Vasquez. “‘I don’t care if I go to jail and get locked up. I’m ready to die.’”

According to the Times a passenger on the car warned Penny as he held Neely: “You don’t want to catch a murder charge. You got a hell of a chokehold, man.”

During a bail application last week for Penny, a city assistant district attorney said that "several witnesses observed Mr. Neely making threats and scaring passengers."

Penny insisted his confrontation with Neely had "nothing to do with race," emphasizing: “I judge a person based on their character," adding: "I’m not a white supremacist."

He called it "comical" that some characterize him as racist.

"Everybody who’s ever met me can tell you: I love all people, I love all cultures," he told the Post. You can tell by my past and all my travels and adventures around the world. I was actually planning a road trip through Africa before this happened.”

He said Neely's outburst wasn't like "anything I'd experienced before."

Penny has become a hero to right-wing supporters who claim he was protecting others in the subway from Neely. Some $2.7 million has been raised online for his defense.

But others have attacked Penny for the brazen taking of the life of a troubled man.

He is not a vigilante, Penny said; “I’m a normal guy.”

Penny's attorneys earlier this month offered condolences on Penny's behalf and said Penny had no intention of killing Neely.

They also noted that Neely had "a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness."

The alleged that Neely threatened passengers on the train and that Penny, and others, acted to "protect themselves, until help arrived."

Neely's family slammed the statement.

"Daniel Penny's press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret," attorneys representing Neely's family said in the statement. "It is a character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan's life."