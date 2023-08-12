Marine Questioned After Teen Girl Found in Barracks Charged With Sexual Assault of a Minor

A Marine was who detained and questioned after a 14-year-old girl was found in the barracks at Camp Pendleton in California has been charged with sexual assault of a minor, military prosecutors said Friday.

The Marine, who has not been identified, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 17 after which military officials will decide on whether he will be court-martialed, Capt. Charles Palmer with the 1st Marine Logistics Group said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

The teen's grandmother reported her missing on June 13, days after she had disappeared. The grandmother said the girl had run away before but always returned after several days.

A woman claiming to be the teen's aunt has claimed that her niece was "sold" for sex on TikTok.

The teenager was found on June 28 in the barracks of the Marine base just north of San Diego.

The Marine charged Friday was interviewed about the case but was allowed to return to his unit.

The Marine was also hit with a charge of violating liberty restriction from an unrelated case, Palmer said.

Palmer said no more details would be released about the case until the preliminary hearing.