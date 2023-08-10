Map Shows Which 14,000 Bridges in the US Need Replacement or Repair

Every day 46 million commuters across the United States use bridges that are in poor condition, a new analysis from Scripps News reveals.

The analysis found that there are 14,000 bridges in need of repair across the country. And every single state and Washington D.C. has at least one bridge rated in "poor condition" that is used regularly by drivers.

Scripps noted that thousands of commuters pass over the nearly 100-year-old Magnolia Bridge in Seattle daily, despite it being damaged by an earthquake in 2001. Similarly, a bridge outside of Denver that crosses over U.S. Route 85 has visible cracks across the bottom of its concrete deck.

When the first round of the bipartisan infrastructure law was passed in 2021 and helped pay for more than 6,400 bridges to be fixed, thousands still needed funding. It would cost $97 billion in order to repair all the bridges identified by Scripps News.

"That list, that number, is not going to go down," Kent Harries, a structural engineering professor at the University of Pittsburgh, told Scripps News. "We've been neglecting our infrastructure pretty much since we built it. I'm not certain that it's perceived as critically by the public as it should be."

A bridge that has been rated to be in poor condition does not necessarily mean that it is going to collapse, but it may require weight limits on trucks and more frequent inspections.

The analysis alleges that the bridges identified by Biden as the ones that need repairs is not a complete list. The Magnolia Bridge and the bridge in Denver were allegedly not on Biden’s list.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey told Scripps News, "Funding is a major issue, not just for the city. Infrastructure throughout America needs to be improved. I'm so fortunate that President Biden has focused on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, but the reality is we need more."