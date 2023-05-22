Map Shows Where Smoke from Canada Wildfires is Impacting U.S.
Parts of Colorado and Montana are under air quality warnings as over 80 fires rage in Canada.
A recent surge of wildfires in Canada is impacting air quality in parts of the United States.
Smoke is moving further south from dozens of fires burning over the border, with Montana and Colorado issuing air quality alerts.
The National Weather Service's map shows the smoke's effects across several northern and mid-western states, but also potentially as far south as Texas.
- Flash Flooding Inundates Central Nebraska, Prompting Water Rescues
- From West to East, Wildfire Risk Is Now a National Problem
- 2 Million Acres of Land Destroyed as Wildfires Rage on in Canada
- Climate change is extending natural disaster seasons from wildfires to tornadoes to hurricanes
- El Niño Could Cost the World $84 Trillion as the Climate Warms
As of Monday morning, another plume of smoke was affecting Colorado, with 'sensitive people' being urged to avoid any exertion outside. This follows similar warnings across the weekend.
Many other areas have been seeing the effects of the smoke, with New York experiencing an unusual sunset on Sunday night because of the way smoke affected sunlight.
The NWS map shows both Dakotas, Wisconsin and Michigan among those at the heart of the smoke plume.
The government of Canada's Public Safety Department has warned people of the dangers of smoke exposure, saying it can lead to headaches, a mild cough, or eye, nose and throat irritation.
