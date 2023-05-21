The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California Coastline

    The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami is not expected after the quake.

    Published
    Jason Hahn
    JWPlayer

    An earthquake hit near the coast of Northern California on Sunday morning, a U.S. Geological Survey map shows.

    According to the organization's website, the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 and hit near Petrolia at around 11:44 a.m. local time.

    Residents reported feeling the quake in Eureka and Fortuna, both located in Humboldt County.

    The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami is not expected after the tremor.

    On social media, the USGS said the quake activated ShakeAlert, an earthquake early warning system.

    This is an enhanced Satellite Image of the San Francisco and Sacramento Region.
    SAN FRANCISCO, OAKLAND, SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, FEBRUARY, 2018: This is an enhanced Satellite Image of the San Francisco and Sacramento Region. (Photo enhanced by maps4media via Getty Images)
