Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California Coastline

An earthquake hit near the coast of Northern California on Sunday morning, a U.S. Geological Survey map shows.

According to the organization's website, the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 and hit near Petrolia at around 11:44 a.m. local time.

Residents reported feeling the quake in Eureka and Fortuna, both located in Humboldt County.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami is not expected after the tremor.

On social media, the USGS said the quake activated ShakeAlert, an earthquake early warning system.