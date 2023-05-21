Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California Coastline
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami is not expected after the quake.
JWPlayer
An earthquake hit near the coast of Northern California on Sunday morning, a U.S. Geological Survey map shows.
According to the organization's website, the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 and hit near Petrolia at around 11:44 a.m. local time.
Residents reported feeling the quake in Eureka and Fortuna, both located in Humboldt County.
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami is not expected after the tremor.
Read More
On social media, the USGS said the quake activated ShakeAlert, an earthquake early warning system.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Never-Before-Photographed Rare Plant Discovered in CaliforniaNews
- Tool Singer Says Wearing Drag Onstage ‘Had Nothing to Do with Florida’News
- Uvalde Elementary School Demolition on Pause as One Year Mark ApproachesNews
- Dad Pleads for Gun Safe Recall After 6-Year-Old Bypasses Thumbprint LockNews
- Russian Fighters Claim Border Attack Against ‘Kremlin Dictatorship’News
- Arkansas Inmate Escapes Twice in 24 Hours, Steals Guard’s CarNews
- UK Refuses to Return Ethiopian Prince’s Remains to HomelandNews
- Viral TikTok and YouTube Videos Have ‘Sped Up the Process’ of Stealing CarsNews
- TikTok Sues Montana Over New Law Banning AppPolitics
- Popular Twitch Streamer Amouranth Rolls Out AI Voice Chatbot To ‘Satisfy’ FansNews
- Atlanta Crane Collapse Leaves At Least 4 InjuredNews
- Los Angeles Debuts New ‘Las Sombritas’ Bus Stop ShadeNews