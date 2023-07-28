TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
All the Wildfires Burning Across the United States and What Caused Them
There currently are more than 50 wildfires burning across the US
JWPlayer
There currently are more than 50 wildfires burning across the U.S. that cover nearly 250,000 acres.
Fires have consumed nearly one million acres this year according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
In contrast to a record-setting fire year in Canada, the U.S. fires are well below the 10-year average of 3,526,631 acres burned.
Read More
- ‘Human Caused’ Blaze Among Wildfires Burning More than 20,000 Acres Across Oregon
- Canadian Wildfires Bring Haze, Air Quality Alerts to United States
- California Wildfire Update: Almost 100,000 Acres Torched as Multiple Blazes Move Across State
- Canada’s Wildfire Smoke Was Unprecedented. Now Meteorologists are Trying To Explain What Happened
- Oregon Wildfires Burn Thousands of Acres as Evacuations Ordered
Fire management officials say dry and breezy southwest winds will create areas of elevated fire weather conditions across the northern Great Basin and portions of the northern Rockies, Columbia Basin, and southern Plains in the coming days.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews