All the Wildfires Burning Across the United States and What Caused Them

There currently are more than 50 wildfires burning across the U.S. that cover nearly 250,000 acres.

Fires have consumed nearly one million acres this year according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

A chopper drops water as smoke billows and flames rise from the Lowline fire on July 26, 2023 near Gunnison, Colorado. Don Emmert/VIEWpress/Getty Images

In contrast to a record-setting fire year in Canada, the U.S. fires are well below the 10-year average of 3,526,631 acres burned.

Fire management officials say dry and breezy southwest winds will create areas of elevated fire weather conditions across the northern Great Basin and portions of the northern Rockies, Columbia Basin, and southern Plains in the coming days.