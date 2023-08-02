Manson Family Murder Door Smeared With Sharon Tate’s Blood Put Up for Auction

A piece of evidence from one of the most well-known crimes in American history is heading to the auction block.

True crime fans will have the chance to bid on the door that once contained actress Sharon Tate's blood. Tate was murdered by members of Charles Manson's cult in 1969, and they used her blood to write the word "PIG" on the door.

Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies are including this artifact in their "Legends: Hollywood and Royalty" auction, which consists of more than 1,400 of "the most iconic and fascinating objects synonymous with Hollywood’s greatest legends and the world’s most famous cultural figures."

The event will last from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8.

The auction house originally estimated that the door would sell for between $2,000 and $4,000. Bids have already started pouring in, and more than a month ahead of the auction, they have reached $25,000.

The demand and the price are a commentary on the public's fascination with high-profile and horrific crimes. This interest has led to what is called the "murderabilia" industry, according to The Washington Post.

"It’s a whole underground collection society," independent criminologist Scott Bonn told the Post. He also shared other examples of murderabilia, including strands of Manson’s hair and clown paintings made by serial killer John Wayne Gacy. "People pay crazy money for this kind of stuff," he said.

According to the auction house, the door remained at the home in the 1970s and 1980s. It was also there when Nine Inch Nails’ lead vocalist Trent Reznor moved in, which was in 1992.

Reznor took the door with him as a souvenir when he moved out a year later. The house was then destroyed. Reznor installed the door at Nothing Studios in New Orleans, but the property was later abandoned. When a doctor bought the property, he almost threw the door out. When he learned of its significance, he decided to sell it instead.

It was later purchased by Christopher Moore, who describes himself as a "New Orleans Artist, Designer, Prop Maker, Renovator." Moore had plans to install the door at an old church he owned, but the historical district voted against it. That's when he decided to give it to an auction house. After a long and unpredictable journey, the door is on its way to making murderabilia history.

Bonn does warn people about the harmful effects of the rise of murderabilia, especially for victims' families.

"When people obsess, collect, and glorify either the killer or the stuff — their murderabilia — it’s just like opening old wounds, and they’re being harmed again," he said. "They have to live through this every time something like this happens."