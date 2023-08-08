Man’s ‘Split-Second Reaction’ Credited with Saving Life in Wyoming Grizzly Bear Attack
The victim’s wounds are indicative of an 'aggressive defensive' encounter at close range, officials said
A man surveying Wyoming land narrowly survived a "sudden" ambush by a grizzly bear, and Wildlife officials are crediting his quick thinking with saving his own skin.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is investigating after a man, who authorities didn’t name, was attacked by a single grizzly. He was conducting survey work in the Sheridan Creek drainage area of Shoshone National Forest Saturday morning, the department said.
The attack appears to have been “a sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear at close range," the department said, citing initial and newly gathered information. The incident happened too quickly for the man to use bear spray. Instead, the man dropped and covered his head and neck and didn’t fight back, the department said.
He was flown to a hospital for treatment after receiving first aid from first responders. The victim’s wounds are indicative of an “aggressive defensive” encounter at close range, including to his back, head and neck, officials said. He was released Sunday, said department spokeswoman Breanna Ball.
The bear left the area after the attack, and the man called 911. The department deployed a drone but couldn’t locate the bear Saturday. Ball told The Messenger "the bear was acting in a defensive manner and should not be considered a threat to human safety."
“First and foremost, we want to wish the individual a quick and successful recovery. His split-second reaction to this sudden, defensive encounter with a bear was the best possible response to this unfortunate situation,” said Lander Regional Wildlife Supervisor Jason Hunter.
