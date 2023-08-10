Man’s Life Saved by Anti-Choking Device Just Hours After He Mocked Daughter for Gifting It to Him - The Messenger
Man’s Life Saved by Anti-Choking Device Just Hours After He Mocked Daughter for Gifting It to Him

'The reality is if Chrissy didn't go get that device, I would be dead, and there's no question around that,' the grandfather said

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Maggie O’Rourke gifted her parents a LifeVac anti-choking device for Christmas and the very next day it was used to save her father’s life when he was choking.NBC 10 Boston/Screenshot

A grandfather had a close call after choking on leftovers last Christmas, and he teased his daughter about gifting him the device that eventually saved his life.

Bill and Christine Florence received a LifeVac anti-choking device as a present from their daughter, ICU nurse, and mother Maggie O'Rourke, at their Lowell, Massachusetts, home.

"I knew right away when I handed over the anti-choking device on Christmas, I was going to get made fun of, and sure enough, I did," O'Rourke told NBC 10 Boston.

She said her parents teased her for being so nervous about safety.

"We're like, 'Oh, Maggie, you're just such a nervous first-time mother,'" Maggie's mom, Christine Florence, said.

O'Rourke said she didn't expect the gift to be used so urgently. The following day, O'Rourke left the house, and her parents were enjoying leftovers when Bill began to have trouble breathing.

"I asked him if he was OK, and he couldn't speak," Christine Florence recalled. "We know that that's the classic sign of someone choking."

He stood up and then collapsed on the floor of the kitchen.

"I could tell he was unconscious and not breathing. His color was not good, and of course, I immediately panicked," Christine Florence said. "It's a different story when it comes to aiding family members in times of emergency."

Christine Florence is a nurse practitioner trained in CPR. She said she attempted to perform the Heimlich maneuver and did abdominal thrusts to dislodge the food from her husband's throat, but nothing worked. She remembered her daughter's gift was under the Christmas tree after a few rounds of CPR.

"I tried it once, and nothing happened," Christine Florence said. "Then I tried it a second time, and the food actually came up into the device, and within seconds — it seemed like forever — he took a breath. And I just couldn't believe it."

O’Rourke’s brother called her to tell her about her gift's practical use.

"He kept saying, 'Maggie, Mom used the device you got,' and I was like, 'What are you talking about?'" she said. "When he said the LifeVac I was like 'Oh my god,' I couldn't believe it."

Bill Florence, a semi-retired teacher, and his family reached out to LifeVac to see if the company would match their purchases of the anti-choking device to donate to local schools and emergency crews. The company agreed, and in June the family donated more than 200 devices.

"If it happened to me, it can happen to anybody," he said. "The reality is if Chrissy didn't go get that device, I would be dead, and there's no question around that."

The device has a face mask that attaches to a plastic plunger and a one-way valve that uses suction to remove lodged objects. 

"It's pretty easy to use," O'Rourke said. "It should be used after basic life support, so you should attempt the Heimlich, you should attempt CPR if needed, and then this is like the 'Hail Mary,' use this if all else fails."

