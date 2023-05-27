Man’s House Burns Because Hydrants Didn’t Work, Says Lawsuit

A West Virginia man is suing his local water provider, alleging the utility's negligence left fire hydrants near his house without the water needed to put out a fire that tore through his house and took his dog's life earlier this month.

Ric Cavender, 40, of Charleston, filed the lawsuit against West Virginia American Water in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Monday, the Washington Post reported.

The May 5 fire at Cavender's home happened just around 11 p.m. after Cavender used his propane-fueled fire pit with friends, his attorney, Mike Hissam, told the Post.

When Cavender shut it off, he heard a "weird click" and noticed it "wasn't acting right," Hissam said.

“Next thing he knew, it was engulfed in flames,” he added.

He tried to use a fire extinguisher but it didn't work, and he called 911, according to Hissam.

Firefighters arrived within minutes but were quickly left with little options, as the fire hydrant closest to the house yielded no water, Hissam told the newspaper.

The firefighters tried two others around the neighborhood, all to no avail, he said.

Only when a local volunteer fire department and Air National Guard firefighters brought water tankers did the crews begin making progress in taming the fire, Hissam said.

But "that relief came too late for Mr. Cavender," the lawsuit states.

“By that time, the heavy smoke had turned into an uncontrollable blaze," it added.

According to the Post, as Cavender and others watched the fire grow, Duke, Cavender's 4-year-old brindle boxer, got away from a friend and ran back into the house.

(Getty Images)

Cavender and a friend followed him inside but could not find the dog, the newspaper reported.

Days later, Duke's remains were reportedly discovered inside the home. Cavender and his two sons were devastated by Duke's death, Hissam said.

Cavender is now living in a hotel while trying to find a place he can rent, according to Hissam.

Days after the fire, American Water released a statement, saying the company met with the Charleston Fire Department "to discuss concerns related to fire hydrants."

The three fire hydrants firefighters tried to use that night passed inspection in July, but they have now been taken out of service "until further notice," the statement said.

"West Virginia American Water is committed to working alongside the City of Charleston and the Charleston Fire Department to remedy any issues with the three fire hydrants of concern and have them back into service as soon as possible," the statement added, noting that the company is also working to find any other hydrants that might "produce insufficient flow."

American Water declined to comment on the lawsuit to the Post on Wednesday.

According to Hissam, the hydrants near Cavender's house still do not work.

“People are scared to death up there,” Hissam told the Post.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, a day after the fire, said the hydrant situation was unacceptable, WCHS reported.

“Rest assured, the City and our Fire Department will ensure West Virginia American Water takes all steps necessary to make sure hydrants across the city are in good working order," Goodwin said, according to WSAZ.

"Doing so is paramount to public safety and the safety of our firefighters."