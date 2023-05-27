The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man’s House Burns Because Hydrants Didn’t Work, Says Lawsuit

    The West Virginia resident's dog died as a result of the blaze

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A West Virginia man is suing his local water provider, alleging the utility's negligence left fire hydrants near his house without the water needed to put out a fire that tore through his house and took his dog's life earlier this month.

    Ric Cavender, 40, of Charleston, filed the lawsuit against West Virginia American Water in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Monday, the Washington Post reported.

    The May 5 fire at Cavender's home happened just around 11 p.m. after Cavender used his propane-fueled fire pit with friends, his attorney, Mike Hissam, told the Post.

    When Cavender shut it off, he heard a "weird click" and noticed it "wasn't acting right," Hissam said.

    Read More

    “Next thing he knew, it was engulfed in flames,” he added.

    He tried to use a fire extinguisher but it didn't work, and he called 911, according to Hissam.

    Firefighters arrived within minutes but were quickly left with little options, as the fire hydrant closest to the house yielded no water, Hissam told the newspaper.

    The firefighters tried two others around the neighborhood, all to no avail, he said.

    Only when a local volunteer fire department and Air National Guard firefighters brought water tankers did the crews begin making progress in taming the fire, Hissam said.

    But "that relief came too late for Mr. Cavender," the lawsuit states.

    “By that time, the heavy smoke had turned into an uncontrollable blaze," it added.

    According to the Post, as Cavender and others watched the fire grow, Duke, Cavender's 4-year-old brindle boxer, got away from a friend and ran back into the house.

    fire hydrant
    (Getty Images)

    Cavender and a friend followed him inside but could not find the dog, the newspaper reported.

    Days later, Duke's remains were reportedly discovered inside the home. Cavender and his two sons were devastated by Duke's death, Hissam said.

    Cavender is now living in a hotel while trying to find a place he can rent, according to Hissam.

    Days after the fire, American Water released a statement, saying the company met with the Charleston Fire Department "to discuss concerns related to fire hydrants."

    The three fire hydrants firefighters tried to use that night passed inspection in July, but they have now been taken out of service "until further notice," the statement said.

    "West Virginia American Water is committed to working alongside the City of Charleston and the Charleston Fire Department to remedy any issues with the three fire hydrants of concern and have them back into service as soon as possible," the statement added, noting that the company is also working to find any other hydrants that might "produce insufficient flow."

    American Water declined to comment on the lawsuit to the Post on Wednesday.

    According to Hissam, the hydrants near Cavender's house still do not work.

    “People are scared to death up there,” Hissam told the Post.

    Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, a day after the fire, said the hydrant situation was unacceptable, WCHS reported.

    “Rest assured, the City and our Fire Department will ensure West Virginia American Water takes all steps necessary to make sure hydrants across the city are in good working order," Goodwin said, according to WSAZ.

    "Doing so is paramount to public safety and the safety of our firefighters."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.