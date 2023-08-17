Man’s Body Discovered in South Carolina Motel Closed for Half a Year - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Man’s Body Discovered in South Carolina Motel Closed for Half a Year

The unidentified man was discovered in a bathroom of the motel, which has been permanently closed since March 1

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The body of an unidentified man was found in a closed Motel 6 in Columbia, South Carolina, where it had lain for weeks, according to the county coroner.

The man was discovered in a bathroom of the motel, which has been permanently shut since March 1.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher stated in a Facebook post from her office that the body had been in the bathroom for two to three weeks. An autopsy conducted on Wednesday revealed no evident injuries. Fisher's department is now awaiting toxicology results.

The deceased is believed to be a white male, approximately 6 feet tall. He was dressed in gray and white Adidas athletic shoes with white soles and wore a t-shirt adorned with a Batman symbol. He did not have socks on. The man had long hair, either brown or gray, and sported long, unkempt facial hair, Fisher mentioned.

The shirt belonging to a man who was found dead in a Motel 6.
The shirt belonging to a man who was found dead in a Motel 6.Lexington County Coroner's Office/Facebook

Individuals with any information are urged to contact the Lexington County Coroner’s Office at 803-359-8439.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.