Man’s Body Discovered in South Carolina Motel Closed for Half a Year
The unidentified man was discovered in a bathroom of the motel, which has been permanently closed since March 1
The body of an unidentified man was found in a closed Motel 6 in Columbia, South Carolina, where it had lain for weeks, according to the county coroner.
The man was discovered in a bathroom of the motel, which has been permanently shut since March 1.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher stated in a Facebook post from her office that the body had been in the bathroom for two to three weeks. An autopsy conducted on Wednesday revealed no evident injuries. Fisher's department is now awaiting toxicology results.
The deceased is believed to be a white male, approximately 6 feet tall. He was dressed in gray and white Adidas athletic shoes with white soles and wore a t-shirt adorned with a Batman symbol. He did not have socks on. The man had long hair, either brown or gray, and sported long, unkempt facial hair, Fisher mentioned.
Individuals with any information are urged to contact the Lexington County Coroner’s Office at 803-359-8439.
