Manhunt Underway in Oklahoma City as 16-Year-Old Allegedly Fires Fatal Shot at Brother

Oklahoma City Police are searching for a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting his older brother.

Cody Reed and his 18-year-old brother Cameron got into a fight outside their home on Thursday when witnesses say Cody pulled a gun from his waistband and shot his sibling, News 9 of Oklahoma City reported on Friday, citing police affidavits.

Police tape Getty Images

Cameron died inside the home.

“When officers arrived, they found one person who was deceased, and that person appeared to be shot to death,” Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department, told the station.

Witnesses reported hearing one shot and video from a neighbor's security camera showed Cody fleeing the scene, the station reported.

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to The Messenger Saturday morning that they were still looking for the suspect.