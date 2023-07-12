Manhunt on for Attacker in Blue Jeans Who Scalped Woman With Sword in California Park - The Messenger
Manhunt on for Attacker in Blue Jeans Who Scalped Woman With Sword in California Park

The suspect was described as a Black male in his mid 30s with a tall and thin build

Chris Harris
Police in San Diego are searching for a man who attacked a 63-year-old woman early Tuesday morning with a sword, partially scalping her.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Jeremy Henwood Park, located in the City Heights section, according to a police statement.

The victim told police she was sitting on a park bench when a man she has never met approached her and started swinging his sword.

Two San Diego police cruisers
Two San Diego police cruisersSan Diego Police Department/Facebook
"The injured woman went to the Starbucks in the adjacent parking lot and people there called 911," reads the statement.

The woman sustained multiple injuries to her head and scalp and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was unclear at press time.

"A portion of her skin was separated from her scalp/skull," the statement notes.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his mid-30s with a tall and thin build. He was wearing jeans at the time of the attack.

Anyone with any information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

