    Manhunt Continues for Murderer of Renowned Detroit Neurosurgeon, Award Offered

    The autopsy of the neurosurgeon reveals he was shot twice in the head.

    Monique Merrill
    Dr. Devon Hoover, a renowned neurosurgeon from Detroit, Michigan, tragically lost his life to a brutal execution-style murder, as reported by the Detroit Free Press citing an autopsy report.

    The report detailed that Dr. Hoover was shot twice in the head - once behind his right ear and again at the back of his skull, before his body was dragged into the crawlspace of his own home.

    The alarm was raised when Dr. Hoover failed to attend a family event. A welfare check at his residence on April 23 led to the grim discovery of his body concealed in the crawlspace under a comforter, sheet, and rug, with a single black sock as his only clothing.

    Dr. Hoover's tragic death has been officially ruled a homicide. In an effort to expedite the investigation, police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

