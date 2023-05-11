Manhunt Continues for Murderer of Renowned Detroit Neurosurgeon, Award Offered

Dr. Devon Hoover, a renowned neurosurgeon from Detroit, Michigan, tragically lost his life to a brutal execution-style murder, as reported by the Detroit Free Press citing an autopsy report.
The report detailed that Dr. Hoover was shot twice in the head - once behind his right ear and again at the back of his skull, before his body was dragged into the crawlspace of his own home.
The alarm was raised when Dr. Hoover failed to attend a family event. A welfare check at his residence on April 23 led to the grim discovery of his body concealed in the crawlspace under a comforter, sheet, and rug, with a single black sock as his only clothing.
- TSA Agent Seen Dragging Dog at Detroit Metro Airport
- TikTok Influencer Surprises Detroit Traffic Cop with $50K Check in Viral Video
- Huge Freighter Freed After Getting Stuck in Detroit River
- Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in Kidnapping, Death of Detroit Nurse
- Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Murder of Nurse Patrice Wilson Who Was Kidnapped From Work
Dr. Hoover's tragic death has been officially ruled a homicide. In an effort to expedite the investigation, police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews