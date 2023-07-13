Manhattan Apartment Landlords Slowed Down Rents Hikes in June as Demand Calmed - The Messenger
Manhattan Apartment Landlords Slowed Down Rents Hikes in June as Demand Calmed

The median rent in Manhattan dropped to $4,300 in June, down $95 from the record set in May

Luke Funk
JERSEY CITY, NJ – DECEMBER 25: The skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City is reflected in a granite monument as the sun sets on December 25, 2022, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Rents for Manhattan apartments dropped slightly last month after several months of record highs.

Data from broker Douglas Elliman Real Estate and appraiser Miller Samuel Inc show that new leases in the borough were signed at a median price of $4,300 in June.

That is $95 a month less than in May, the third straight month for record rents.

The vacancy rate last month was 2.78% which was up around half a percent from May.

The slight reprieve may not last, as July and August are traditionally the busiest rental months of the year.

“We still have the big leasing season ahead,” Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel told Bloomberg. “That seems like an opportunity for the market to go higher and set another record before the end of the summer.”

Data from Zillow released earlier this week shows that June rents throughout New York City, including Manhattan and outer boroughs, reached a "typical" price of $3,405, placing it second highest in the nation, just behind San Jose's $3,411.

