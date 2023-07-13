Manhattan Apartment Landlords Slowed Down Rents Hikes in June as Demand Calmed

Rents for Manhattan apartments dropped slightly last month after several months of record highs.

Data from broker Douglas Elliman Real Estate and appraiser Miller Samuel Inc show that new leases in the borough were signed at a median price of $4,300 in June.

That is $95 a month less than in May, the third straight month for record rents.

The vacancy rate last month was 2.78% which was up around half a percent from May.

The slight reprieve may not last, as July and August are traditionally the busiest rental months of the year.

“We still have the big leasing season ahead,” Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel told Bloomberg. “That seems like an opportunity for the market to go higher and set another record before the end of the summer.”

Data from Zillow released earlier this week shows that June rents throughout New York City, including Manhattan and outer boroughs, reached a "typical" price of $3,405, placing it second highest in the nation, just behind San Jose's $3,411.