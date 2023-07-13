Manhattan Apartment Landlords Slowed Down Rents Hikes in June as Demand Calmed

Rents for Manhattan apartments dropped slightly last month after several months of record highs.
Data from broker Douglas Elliman Real Estate and appraiser Miller Samuel Inc show that new leases in the borough were signed at a median price of $4,300 in June.
That is $95 a month less than in May, the third straight month for record rents.
The vacancy rate last month was 2.78% which was up around half a percent from May.
- ‘Wolf of Airbnb’ Pleads Guilty to Stiffing Landlords After Illegally Renting Out New York Apartments
- June Data Shows Average Rents Are Dropping — But Not Everywhere
- Looming Rent Hikes May Leave Many Americans Out on the Street
- $125,000 a Month for an Apartment in Manhattan May Be a Record
- Fed Officials Tamp Down Market Expectations of Another Rate Hike in June
The slight reprieve may not last, as July and August are traditionally the busiest rental months of the year.
“We still have the big leasing season ahead,” Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel told Bloomberg. “That seems like an opportunity for the market to go higher and set another record before the end of the summer.”
Data from Zillow released earlier this week shows that June rents throughout New York City, including Manhattan and outer boroughs, reached a "typical" price of $3,405, placing it second highest in the nation, just behind San Jose's $3,411.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews