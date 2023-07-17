Manchin Thumbs His Nose at Fellow Democrats in New Hampshire Visit 

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin purposefully drew the ire of his own political party Monday night by hosting a town hall in New Hampshire where he called on both Democrats and Republicans to be less extreme.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on August 16, 2022. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Manchin said he was still thinking about mounting a third-party presidential run, potentially with his long-time friend and former Utah Gov. John Huntsman, who joined him on stage inside the sold-out auditorium at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. But he said the purpose of his trip to the first-in-the-nation primary voting state, on behalf of a political group called No Labels, was to urge both major political parties to find common ground to pass legislation that would benefit American families.

Joe Manchin joins Jon Huntsman, host of SiriusXM's No Labels Radio, in hosting the morning program at the SiriusXM Studio on May 3, 2014 in Washington, DC. Amanda Voisard/Getty Images

“I think people are getting ahead of it, putting the cart before the horse,” he said about the speculation over whether he will run for president. “We’re here to make sure that the American people have an option, and the option is can you move the political parties off their respective sides. They’ve gone too far right and too far left.”

He added: “That can’t be done unless they are threatened.”

A Threat to Fellow Democrats

Manchin’s threat appeared to hit home. An hour before the event, the Democratic state party chairman sent a scathing email to reporters criticizing Manchin’s trip to the state, along with the group that hosted it, calling it “a waste of time and effort.”

“They refuse to disclose their donors because they don’t want anyone to know what this truly is — an attempt to knock out President Biden and pave the way for another four years of scandal and division with Donald Trump,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley. “But, Granite Staters aren’t stupid, and they won’t be fooled by some out of state dark money group.”

Another telling moment about Manchin’s political ambitions came when he was asked whether he still considers himself a member of the Democratic party or whether he is an independent.

“I’m the most independent Democrat you’ve ever met,” he said to laughter.

“He’s getting closer to the edge,” Huntsman quipped about Manchin leaving the Democratic party. “He’s getting there.”

Democrats are concerned that a third-party candidate, especially a moderate like Manchin, could pull enough votes from President Joe Biden to hand the election to former President Donald Trump, who is not yet officially his party’s nominee though is dominating in early polls, including in New Hampshire.

Manchin said “both parties are in trouble” if a moderate, third-party candidate were to run against Biden and Trump. While reiterating he hasn’t made a decision to run, he pushed back when asked if he would essentially serve as a spoiler for Biden next November.

“I’ve never been in any race I’ve ever spoiled, I’ve been in races to win and if I get in the race, I’m going to win,” he said.

The No Labels Agenda

The town hall was meant to raise awareness of a 30-point policy white paper developed by No Labels that the group hopes appeals to moderates in both parties. Some of the proposals are easy to swallow: building more clean energy in the United States, giving every child in America a high-quality education, and building more homes to increase affordability.

But on thornier political issues, No Labels demurs on any significant policy changes. On abortion, their policy says “America must strike a balance between protecting women’s rights to control their own reproductive health and our society’s responsibility to protect human life” without offering any concrete legislative changes. On gun control, they call for just two changes to current law: Banning gun ownership under the age of 21 and universal background checks for firearm purchases.

Huntsman, who came in third in the New Hampshire primary when he ran for president in 2012, urged voters in the room to hold politicians accountable as the political season heats up in the Granite State. He said voters need to make problem-solving an important value they use to decide on how to vote.

“When was the last time you had a candidate come through here who even mentioned the term bipartisan?” he said. “I will say the onus is on you. When people come through here, you have to make it a point to say, ‘What are you going to do to highlight these issues that are really important to us?’”