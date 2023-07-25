Man and Woman Found Shot Dead at Scenic Overlook in California - The Messenger
Man and Woman Found Shot Dead at Scenic Overlook in California

The pair was found in a bullet-riddled blue Subaru

Luke Funk
A man and woman were found shot to death in a car covered with bullet holes at a popular scenic overlook in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the bodies were found around 6:50 a.m. Monday on Palos Verdes Drive in Palos Verdes.

Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide investigators are continuing the investigation.

The victims, both believed to be in their 30s, were found in a bullet-riddled blue Subaru, according to KTLA-TV, in the parking lot of Pelican Cove Park, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Pelican Cove Park is a popular location in Southern California for coastal views. It does not have surveillance cameras, according to KABC.

Video from the scene showed multiple bullet holes in the glass and door on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Crime markers marked numerous shell casings in the parking lot.

"The City extends its condolences to the families of the two victims," city officials said in a statement.  Hiking trails to and from the parking lot were closed during the investigation.

The names of the victims were not released and there were no arrests in the case.

Investigators were asking anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau.

