Man with Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ Gun Robs South Carolina Convenience Store

Police in South Carolina have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly holding up a convenience store with an NES Zapper, the iconic game pistol required to play the Nintendo classic Duck Hunt.
A press release from the York County Sheriff's Office says that David Joseph Dalesandro spray-painted the orange and gray plastic light gun black.
He is accused of bringing the modified Duck Hunt pistol to the Sharon Kwik Stop convenience store in Sharon, South Carolina.
Dalesandro, a resident of Sharon, was "quickly apprehended after he presented a gun, and robbed" the store, according to the sheriff.
Witnesses who spoke to deputies claimed someone in a hooded sweatshirt, disguised in a mask and wig rushed into the store with the fake weapon around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
He allegedly lifted his shirt revealing to the clerk the Duck Hunt light gun stuffed in the waistband of his pants, then demanded cash and left with $300.
Dalesandro was tracked to the parking lot of nearby Dollar General. The Duck Hunt gun was recovered from his pants.
He has been charged with armed robbery.
In the popular 1984 Nintendo game, players use the light gun to shoot either ducks or clay pigeons.
A chuckle-prone dog features in the game, and runs around stirring up ducks from the pixelated field of play.
Over 28 million copies of the game have been sold worldwide.
According to online records, Dalesandro remains in police custody. It was unclear if he had entered a plea to the charge he faces, or if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
