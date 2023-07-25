Man Wins $200,000 Powerball Jackpot, Gives It All Away to Stepdaughter - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Man Wins $200,000 Powerball Jackpot, Gives It All Away to Stepdaughter

Cally Krisell’s stepfather purchased the winning lottery ticket in Clinton for the July 17 drawing

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Powerball lottery ticketWilliam Thomas Cain/Getty

An Arkansas man struck it lucky playing the lottery earlier this month. But instead of claiming the prize, he bestowed the winnings on his stepdaughter, bringing to fruition a long-running joke between them.

"My stepdad plays the numbers of my and my daughter's birthdates," Cally Krisell told the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. "We always had a running joke that if he won big, he would give me the winning ticket."

Krisell’s stepfather purchased the winning lottery ticket in Clinton for the July 17 drawing. He ended up matching all four white balls, plus the red Powerball number. As he had paid for the Power Play option, his winnings escalated from $50,000 to $200,000.

Upon hearing the news, he made a surprise visit to Krisell’s house to fulfill a promise she never expected would come true. She told lottery officials, "He stated he had good and bad news. He gave me the bad news first – I must start paying my own phone bill. The good news – I have money to pay it with, and then he gave me the lottery ticket!"

Read More

Krisell later shared the news with her husband and has since claimed her prize. She expressed her plans to use the winnings to undertake some home improvement projects and to fund a family vacation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.