Man Wins $200,000 Powerball Jackpot, Gives It All Away to Stepdaughter

An Arkansas man struck it lucky playing the lottery earlier this month. But instead of claiming the prize, he bestowed the winnings on his stepdaughter, bringing to fruition a long-running joke between them.

"My stepdad plays the numbers of my and my daughter's birthdates," Cally Krisell told the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. "We always had a running joke that if he won big, he would give me the winning ticket."

Krisell’s stepfather purchased the winning lottery ticket in Clinton for the July 17 drawing. He ended up matching all four white balls, plus the red Powerball number. As he had paid for the Power Play option, his winnings escalated from $50,000 to $200,000.

Upon hearing the news, he made a surprise visit to Krisell’s house to fulfill a promise she never expected would come true. She told lottery officials, "He stated he had good and bad news. He gave me the bad news first – I must start paying my own phone bill. The good news – I have money to pay it with, and then he gave me the lottery ticket!"

Krisell later shared the news with her husband and has since claimed her prize. She expressed her plans to use the winnings to undertake some home improvement projects and to fund a family vacation.