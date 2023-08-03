Man Who Was Target of Wife’s Alleged Bahamas Murder for Hire Plot Helps Her Make Bail
The former beauty pageant contestant is accused of trying to have her husband killed after he found out about an affair
In a surprising twist, a former college football star is reportedly helping his estranged wife and her alleged conspirators get out of jail despite being the target of their alleged murder plot in the Bahamas.
The plot allegedly involved Lindsay Shiver, 36, a former Georgia beauty pageant queen and mother of three, her reputed lover Terrance Bethel, 28, and alleged hitman Faron Newbold, 29.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force says the trio conspired to kill Robert Shiver, 36.
The prosecutor withdrew an objection to their pre-trial release after speaking to Shiver’s estranged husband, Robert Shiver, Bahama Court News reported.
- Georgia Woman Accused of Plotting to Kill Auburn Football Player Husband Lived ‘Double Life’ in Bahamas
- Former Business Partner of Paris Hilton Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot
- Mother of 5 Sentenced in Dark Web Murder-for-Hire Plot After Coworker Rejects Her
- Las Vegas Woman Allegedly Tried to Hire Assassin via Facebook to Murder Her Father: Police
- Man Indicted for Conspiring to Murder Wife for the Second Time
His agreement means the trio will be allowed out on bail.
Lindsay Shiver is being freed on $100,000 cash bail. Bethel and Newbold were each granted $20,000 bail.
Police found the murder plan in WhatsApp messages on the phone of a suspect in an unrelated break-in at a bar, the outlet previously reported.
Robert Shiver played for the Auburn Tigers from 2006 to 2008, which is also when he met his wife.
The couple owned a house in the Bahamas, which is where Lindsay Shiver met her lover, the outlet reported. The former football player filed for divorce after uncovering the affair.
That's when his wife allegedly devised the murder-for-hire plot.
After being arrested, the three were taken to Nassau, where they appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.
The three are due back in court on Oct. 5, 2023.
Following his career with Auburn University, Robert Shiver signed with Atlanta Falcons as a free agent but was cut before he ever played a regular season game.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews