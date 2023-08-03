Man Who Was Target of Wife’s Alleged Bahamas Murder for Hire Plot Helps Her Make Bail

In a surprising twist, a former college football star is reportedly helping his estranged wife and her alleged conspirators get out of jail despite being the target of their alleged murder plot in the Bahamas.

The plot allegedly involved Lindsay Shiver, 36, a former Georgia beauty pageant queen and mother of three, her reputed lover Terrance Bethel, 28, and alleged hitman Faron Newbold, 29.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force says the trio conspired to kill Robert Shiver, 36.

The prosecutor withdrew an objection to their pre-trial release after speaking to Shiver’s estranged husband, Robert Shiver, Bahama Court News reported.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver lshiver/Instagram

His agreement means the trio will be allowed out on bail.

Lindsay Shiver is being freed on $100,000 cash bail. Bethel and Newbold were each granted $20,000 bail.

Police found the murder plan in WhatsApp messages on the phone of a suspect in an unrelated break-in at a bar, the outlet previously reported.

Robert Shiver played for the Auburn Tigers from 2006 to 2008, which is also when he met his wife.

The couple owned a house in the Bahamas, which is where Lindsay Shiver met her lover, the outlet reported. The former football player filed for divorce after uncovering the affair.

That's when his wife allegedly devised the murder-for-hire plot.

After being arrested, the three were taken to Nassau, where they appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

The three are due back in court on Oct. 5, 2023.

Robert Shiver was signed by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. NFL Photos/Getty Images

Following his career with Auburn University, Robert Shiver signed with Atlanta Falcons as a free agent but was cut before he ever played a regular season game.