Man Who Was Attacked by Police Dog in Ohio Says He Thought He Was Going to Die

An unarmed Black man who was attacked by a police dog in Ohio after failing to pull over told reporters Thursday that fear is what stopped him from initially complying with the police.

“I just didn’t want to lose my life or lose my arm,” Jadarrius Rose told NBC News.

Rose was mauled by a K-9 in Circleville, Ohio after he eventually pulled over. He was standing outside his vehicle with his hands raised when an officer sicced the dog on him.

The 23-year-old also called 911 at least twice as the situation unfolded, indicating that he was scared because he did not know why he was being pulled over or why police officials were drawing their guns.

“Right now I’m being chased by like 20 police officers and they all got their guns pointed directly to my truck,” Rose told a Pickaway County dispatcher during a 2-minute call released Monday. “So now I’m trying to figure out why they got their guns all pointed to me and they’re all white people.”

The dispatcher later told him to roll down his window to which he replied: "I did that the last time and all of them had their guns pointed at me. You think I feel safe?"

Body camera footage edited and released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol depicts the moment a police dog attacked a 23-year-old Black truck driver, Jadarrius Ros, as he surrendered to police. NBC News/Screenshot

In a separate interview with ABC News, Rose said that he was “defenseless” and “just wanted my life,” noting that he called 911 thinking the dispatcher could help.

“I was just hoping that they would be able to help me," he said. "I wanted to get out. I hadn’t committed a crime. It’s not like I murdered somebody, and they got their guns ready to shoot me," Rose told ABC.

“I just didn’t want to die. That’s what was going through my mind. I just didn’t want to die. That’s why I called them for help."

Police footage of the July 4 incident was shared publicly this week. The officer who deployed the dog was fired a day later.

In the footage, another officer can be heard repeatedly yelling “Do not release the dog with his hands up! “Do not. Do not. Do not.”

Rose can then be heard screaming in pain when the K-9 attacks him as he screams, “Please! Please!”

In a statement Wednesday, the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association confirmed that Officer Ryan Speakman has been fired. The PBA has filed a grievance, saying Speakman had been terminated without just cause.

According to the original incident report, Ohio State Highway Police were pulling Rose over for missing a mudflap on his truck.

Rose has since retained the prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump. In an interview Thursday, Crump noted that the roadside in Ohio where Rose was being pulled over was known for abuses during the Civil Rights Movement.

Rose "was on his knees, putting his hands in the air, which is the universal sign of surrender," Crump said. “What more can a Black person do to say that ‘I’m not putting you in fear'?"

Crump added that the decision to fire the officer involved "doesn’t remove the trauma and physical injury" Rose suffered.