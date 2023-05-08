Man Who Used AI to Write Fake News Story Arrested for ‘Provoking Trouble’

A man in China was arrested for allegedly using ChatGPT to write fake news and charged for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a common catch-all charge in the authoritarian country.
Police in the Gansu province of China said the man, identified only as Hong, was detained for “using artificial intelligence technology to concoct false and untrue information,” according to the South China Morning Post.
Hong reportedly used ChatGPT, which is only available in China through use of a VPN, to generate a false news article claiming nine people had died in a local train accident, Futurism reported. The story, and multiple versions of it, spread on the Chinese social news network Baijihao.
A new Chinese law that took effect at the start of the year, called the The Administrative Provisions on Deep Synthesis for Internet Information Service, requires videos, photos and content made with AI to be clearly labeled as such.
- Irish Newspaper Apologizes for Publishing AI-Written Fake Op-Ed
- New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years
- Man Arrested for Offering Heroin Needles to Girl in Middle School Bathroom
- The Hidden Threat of AI Music: How Technology Could Put Working Composers Out of a Job
- Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Neighbor with Bag of Pokémon Cards
Only government-approved news sites are allowed to use AI to write content, and that content must adhere to the "correct political direction and correct public opinion orientation,” according to Futurism.
If prosecuted, Hong could face five to ten years in prison.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Range War Court Battle Pits Elk Against Cattle at Calif. Public SeashoreNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews