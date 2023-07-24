Man Who Suffocated Baby Daughter While High on Fentanyl is a Murderer, Jury Finds

A 40-year-old Tennessee man was found guilty of first-degree murder and other felonies in connection to the suffocation of his four-month-old infant after he fell on top of her while high on fentanyl.

Jesse Wayne Craddock and his infant were both found unresponsive at a motel in Lebanon, Tennessee on April 3, 2021, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Emergency responders began CPR on the infant and both were taken to the hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

Police discovered the child was Craddock’s daughter and had been left in his care while the mother was at work.

The autopsy revealed the daughter had died from asphyxiation and further investigation concluded Craddock “fell on top of the child while under the influence of fentanyl,” police said.

Investigators used surveillance footage to find evidence that Craddock fell on top of the infant and stayed in that position for around 13 minutes, according to a report from The Tennessean.

A jury found him guilty after a four-day rial of felony first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect and simple possession of fentanyl.

Craddock will be sentenced in November, and remains in prison for a probation violation, according to the news outlet.