Man Who Stopped to Help Victims of Hit-And-Run Is Struck and Killed by Drunk Driver: Officials

A man who got out of his car to help victims of a hit-and-run on a busy Texas interstate was fatally struck by a drunk driver, according to officials.
Donald Collins, 25, died during the early morning hours of Saturday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release.
He leaves behind a wife and a three-year-old girl.
The events leading up the Good Samaritan's death began with a red tow truck crashing into a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van, “causing it to spin and face oncoming traffic," on Interstate 30, authorities said.
Collins stopped to check on the victims. At the same time, the tow truck driver fled the scene.
It was then, while standing by the disabled vehicle, that a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly crashed into Collins and the van, killing him, the release stated.
- Woman Run Over and Killed By Drunk Driver After Refusing His Ride, Police Say
- Driver Who Fatally Struck Boy With Car Is Killed by Father After Stopping To Call 911: Report
- Suspect in Minneapolis Hit and Run That Killed 5 Is Son of Former State Representative
- ‘He Will Get Drunk and Shoot Me’: Victim Told Court She Feared Husband Who Killed Her and 3 Kids
- New Jersey Councilwoman Sued By Cyclist Struck During Hit-and-Run Last Year
- California Woman Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver Performing Donuts
Collins was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A van passenger suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities arrested the driver of the Tahoe, Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, 33, and charged her with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Meanwhile, the search for the tow truck driver remains ongoing.
According to a Facebook post written by friend Adrienne Moses, Collins and his wife Elizabeth were high school sweethearts who had recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and were looking forward to their daughter’s third birthday.
“He (Donald) was truly her world. And now she has to find the strength to carry on in a world without him,” wrote Moses, who also organized a GoFundMe to help alleviate funeral costs.
So far, donors have raised over $5,000.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews