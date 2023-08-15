Man Who Stopped to Help Victims of Hit-And-Run Is Struck and Killed by Drunk Driver: Officials

A man who got out of his car to help victims of a hit-and-run on a busy Texas interstate was fatally struck by a drunk driver, according to officials.

Donald Collins, 25, died during the early morning hours of Saturday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release.

He leaves behind a wife and a three-year-old girl.

The events leading up the Good Samaritan's death began with a red tow truck crashing into a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van, “causing it to spin and face oncoming traffic," on Interstate 30, authorities said.

Collins stopped to check on the victims. At the same time, the tow truck driver fled the scene.

It was then, while standing by the disabled vehicle, that a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly crashed into Collins and the van, killing him, the release stated.

Collins was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A van passenger suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested the driver of the Tahoe, Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, 33, and charged her with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the search for the tow truck driver remains ongoing.

According to a Facebook post written by friend Adrienne Moses, Collins and his wife Elizabeth were high school sweethearts who had recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and were looking forward to their daughter’s third birthday.

“He (Donald) was truly her world. And now she has to find the strength to carry on in a world without him,” wrote Moses, who also organized a GoFundMe to help alleviate funeral costs.

So far, donors have raised over $5,000.