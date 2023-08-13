Man Who Stole Ambulance Responding to Crash He Caused Rams 13 Cars During Joyride

A Maryland man was arrested after stealing an ambulance that was responding to a car crash he caused while driving a different stolen vehicle, leaving over a dozen cars damaged in the process.

Darell T. Caldwell, 30, stole three vehicles, drove across state lines and caused more than a dozen accidents, over the course of his Saturday afternoon joyride.

The first collision occurred when Caldwell was driving a stolen truck down Interstate 66. Caldwell fled the scene and the other driver was transported to a hospital for minor injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

Just one minute after police responded to reports of the first accident, they received reports of a multi-vehicle accident, caused by the same stolen truck. Caldwell fled the scene again, this time on foot.

At one point, Caldwell rammed the ambulance in the state police car that was pursuing him, in Virginia, on August 13, 2023. Virginia State Police

Several minutes later, Caldwell caused a third accident, as he drove a different truck, in the wrong direction, down the George Washington Parkway. An ambulance, belonging to the Arlington County Fire Department, responded to the crash. The ambulance driver got out of the vehicle to treat the crash victim, leaving it unattended.

Caldwell then ran to the emergency vehicle and drove off in it. The ambulance crew alerted a state trooper, who was also responding to the crash, according to the Virginia State Police.

Caldwell refused to yield to the state trooper who was pursuing the stolen ambulance and continued driving down the interstate, into Washington, D.C., according to the state police.

During the car chase, Caldwell rammed the state police car with the ambulance and also caused at least 13 hit-and-run crashes. After entering the District of Columbia, Caldwell hit a parked car, at which point he was detained by Arlington County Police.

Caldwell has already been charged with both local and federal crimes. There are also pending state criminal charges.

No serious injuries have been reported to the state police.