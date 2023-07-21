Man Who Stole 200,000 Cadbury Eggs Sentenced to 18 Months in Jail

A man who stole nearly 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs right before Easter is heading to prison.
A British judge sentenced Joby Pool to 18 months in connection with the theft. He’s already spent six of the nine-month minimum behind bars.
West Mercia Police said the chocolate treats were stolen from a unit in Stafford Park in Telford in February.
Along with the Cadbury eggs, a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen.
Police arrested Pool shortly after the theft when they stopped the truck he was driving.
Pool, 32, was charged with criminal damage and two counts of theft. He pleaded guilty.
At his conviction hearing, the prosecution said the offense was not "spur of the moment", and there had been "significant planning" the BBC reported.
In a series of tweets, West Mercia Police said they "helped save Easter," arresting a man "presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny.”
The chocolate was estimated to be worth around $50,000.
