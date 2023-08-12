Man Who Spent $14k Transforming into Border Collie Says He Doesn’t Actually Want to Live a Dog’s Life
The man also swears the dog costume is not a fetish
A Japanese man who spent thousands of dollars on a realistic border collie costume and went viral for wearing it out in public says those who said he wants to live like a dog are “misinformed.”
The man, identified only as “Toco,” shared a video of himself walking around in the realistic dog costume on his YouTube channel “I Want to Be an Animal” on July 21. Toco spent 2 million yen, which right now is about $13,800, on the costume.
Toco’s video went viral and has attained over 6 million views so far, and many reported that Toco spent all his money so he could live as a dog does. However, Toco has pushed back against that claim.
Instead of desiring to live as a dog, Toco says his desire “to be an animal is like a desire to transform…a desire to be something that I am not,” according to the New York Post.
Toco also told the NY Post that his desire to be a border collie isn’t sexual, adding that he felt “sad that people can think that.”
“I love animals and enjoy play-acting like a collie,” Toco reportedly said, before adding “This is my hobby, so I will carry on. It makes me happy and other people happy, too.”
The hyper-realistic border collie costume that Toco wears was reportedly custom-made by a company that makes costumes for television shows and commercials. The New York Post reports that it took 40 days to make the dog costume for Toco.
Toco also reportedly revealed that his family has been supportive of his costume and lifestyle choice of wanting to transform into a border collie.
“The family was surprised, but received it favorably,” Toco told the NY Post. “I am very happy that they accepted it.”
Toco’s YouTube channel has grown to over 52,000 subscribers since he posted his video of himself wearing the costume. He told the NY Post he “did not expect such a big response” to his video.
