Man Who Sleeps With Gun Loaded and Cocked Under Pillow Charged With Felony After Neighbor Finds Bullet Hole in Wall - The Messenger
Man Who Sleeps With Gun Loaded and Cocked Under Pillow Charged With Felony After Neighbor Finds Bullet Hole in Wall

The suspect told police he was unaware that the gun had discharged

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
A Utah man who allegedly told police he sleeps with his gun loaded and cocked under his pillow has been charged with a felony after his neighbor found a bullet hole in her wall.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake responded to a call from a resident who "found a gunshot hole in her bedroom wall and her neighbor's external wall" on July 5, according to local news station KSL, citing authorities.

No one was injured.

The neighbor surmised the two bullet holes seemingly came from the same single shot.

Gun under pillow
A man who sleeps with a gun under his pillow is being charged with a felony after a neighbor found a bullet hole in her wall.Gilbert Laurie/Getty Images

Officers went to the unidentified neighbor's house and spoke to him about the hole in the wall, per the station. He gave permission to search his bedroom, where they allegedly found a .45 ACP pistol under a pillow, police said, as reported by KSL.

"The angle and height of where the bullet hit the wall indicate that the gun was fired from about the same height as the mattress or a few inches higher. (The homeowner) stated he sleeps with the gun 'cocked and locked' beneath his pillow," KSL reported, citing police.

The man said he did not know the gun was fired "and could not explain why the firearm was discharged or why there was a fresh bullet hole in his bedroom wall," police said, per the station.

He was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday.

