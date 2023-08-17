Man Who Sexually Assaulted 7-Year-Old Relative on Camera During Livestreamed Class Gets 11 Years

A Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative in an attack caught on camera during the girl’s online school class, according to a report.

A judge handed down the sentence to Catrell Walls, 21, who had previously pleaded guilty to felony sexual assault in the October 2020 incident, the Chicago Tribune reported. Walls accepted a plea deal that involved dropping of two other felony charges, one of them stemming from an unrelated weapons case.

Catrell Walls, who was sentenced to 11 years for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative. Cook County Sheriff's Office

The assault took place while the girl was logged into a remote learning class during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teacher asked students to mute their microphones and turn off their computers’ cameras at one point for a class break. The girl did mute herself, but left her camera on.

That’s when the girl’s teacher — and some classmates — saw Walls sexually assault the victim, according to the Tribune.

Officials identified the victim as a relative of Walls, but did not specify the nature of their connection.

The teacher alerted the school’s principal, who in turn contacted the victim’s family, Chicago police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, prosecutors said.

When the girl’s father and school officials asked the girl about what happened, she told the principal that it wasn’t the first time that her relative had assaulted her, according to the Tribune. Walls was then arrested.