Man Who Sexually Assaulted 7-Year-Old Relative on Camera During Livestreamed Class Gets 11 Years
When asked about the incident, the girl told her principal that it wasn't the first time it had happened
A Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female relative in an attack caught on camera during the girl’s online school class, according to a report.
A judge handed down the sentence to Catrell Walls, 21, who had previously pleaded guilty to felony sexual assault in the October 2020 incident, the Chicago Tribune reported. Walls accepted a plea deal that involved dropping of two other felony charges, one of them stemming from an unrelated weapons case.
The assault took place while the girl was logged into a remote learning class during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teacher asked students to mute their microphones and turn off their computers’ cameras at one point for a class break. The girl did mute herself, but left her camera on.
That’s when the girl’s teacher — and some classmates — saw Walls sexually assault the victim, according to the Tribune.
Officials identified the victim as a relative of Walls, but did not specify the nature of their connection.
- Man Gets Max 24-Year Sentence for Statutory Rape of 11-Year-Old Girl
- Idaho Man Gets 25 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Child Over 7-Year Span
- 35-Year-Old Woman Who Led Church Youth Group Charged With Sexual Assault
- 13-Year-Old Girl Used by Cops to Catch Predator Was Sexually Assaulted After Sting Went Wrong
- Man on Probation for Sexual Battery Arrested on New Sex Assault Allegations
- Kevin Spacey Trial: Prosecutor Warns Jurors to ‘Stay Grounded, Says Famous Actor is a ‘Man Who Sexually Assaults Other Men’
The teacher alerted the school’s principal, who in turn contacted the victim’s family, Chicago police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, prosecutors said.
When the girl’s father and school officials asked the girl about what happened, she told the principal that it wasn’t the first time that her relative had assaulted her, according to the Tribune. Walls was then arrested.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews
- Rare Rhode Island Tornado Lifts Moving Car 10 Feet Off the Highway: ‘Caught in the Funnel’News