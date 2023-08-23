Man Who Scaled National Gallery Building in London Comes Down, Is Hospitalized - The Messenger
Man Who Scaled National Gallery Building in London Comes Down, Is Hospitalized

The man atop the museum was described by police as being 'distressed'

Chris Harris
London’s Trafalgar SquareGetty Images

A nimble man who scaled the National Gallery in London, forcing police to close off parts of Trafalgar Square on Tuesday, decided to return to the street Wednesday morning, after nearly 24 hours on top of the museum.

London's Metropolitan Police is reporting via X, the social media platform once known as Twitter, that the situation is now well under control, and the museum has reopened. The surrounding area once again is open to pedestrians.

Authorities were called to the National Gallery on Tuesday just after 2:30 p.m. local time.

Police immediately cordoned off the building, which also contains the National Portrait Gallery, and the whole of Trafalgar Square.

The man, who has not yet been named, spent nearly 24 hours on the museum's roof. In order to end the standoff safely, trained negotiators were summoned to the scene to talk the man down.

The man was described as "distressed."

At around 11:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the man descended, and was "taken to hospital for his own welfare," a statement explains.

It was unclear Wednesday if the man would be facing any criminal charges.

Trafalgar Square is a pedestrian plaza in central London, sitting at the end of The Mall to Buckingham Palace and just under a mile from the Houses of Parliament.

