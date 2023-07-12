Man Who Ran Illegal Dental Clinic Out of Basement Charged With Killing Patient Who Complained About Bad Root Canal - The Messenger
Man Who Ran Illegal Dental Clinic Out of Basement Charged With Killing Patient Who Complained About Bad Root Canal

Jail records indicate Zayed Albodour has been charged with first-degree murder and a firearms offense

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Zayed AlbodourDearborn Police Department

A Michigan man suspected of operating an illegal dental practice in his basement now faces accusations of murdering a patient who visited him due to tooth pain.

Jail records show that Zayed Albodour has been charged with first-degree murder and a firearms offense. It remains unclear whether he has entered a plea to the charges or retained legal representation to comment on his behalf.

WDIV citing police reports, alleges that Albodour, 52, is responsible for the murder of Ahmad Nesserdine.

Police have said that Nesserdine, 28, was fatally shot in the head on Thursday following a dispute over a botched $100 root canal that Albodour had allegedly performed on him at his Dearborn, Michigan, home.

After the supposed procedure, Nesserdine's sister reported that he experienced constant pain.

"I think my brother told him, 'If you're not going to fix my teeth or give me medicine, then I'm going to reveal your illegal clinic,'" his unidentified sister told the news outlet.

According to the outlet, Albodour had previously been prohibited from practicing dentistry by the Minnesota Board of Dentistry due to inadequate education.

Albodour is scheduled to make a court appearance on July 18.

