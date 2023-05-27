The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: Report

    Published
    Mark Moore
    The passenger who opened the emergency door on an Asiana Airlines flight this week sending travelers into a panic told police that he felt he was suffocating and "wanted to get out of the plane quickly," according to a report on Saturday.

    The 33-year-old man who was arrested when the plane landed told authorities during questioning that he was distraught over recently losing his job and felt "uncomfortable" during the flight so he suddenly opened the door, the Yonhap News Agency in South Korea reported, citing officials at the Daegu Dongbu Police Station.

    The man said he "wanted to get off the plane quickly."

    Other passengers on the Airbus A321 jumped into action Friday when the man unexpectedly rose from his seat as the plane was about to land and unlatched the emergency door.

    Man Opens Plane Exit Door Mid-Flight
    (Credit: KBS)

    It sent a sudden rush of air and ear-splitting noise into the cabin.

    The plane was about 270 yards off the ground and traveling at speeds between 130 and 160 mph.

    "It was chaos, with people close to the door appearing to faint one by one and flight attendants calling out for doctors on board … while others were running down the aisle in panic," a passenger recalled the scene. 

    The plane landed safely moments later at Daegu International Airport, about 150 miles south of Seoul.

    Of the 194 passengers on board, 12 were treated for hyperventilation after the plane, traveling from Jeju Island, landed.

