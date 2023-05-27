Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: Report
The passenger who opened the emergency door on an Asiana Airlines flight this week sending travelers into a panic told police that he felt he was suffocating and "wanted to get out of the plane quickly," according to a report on Saturday.
The 33-year-old man who was arrested when the plane landed told authorities during questioning that he was distraught over recently losing his job and felt "uncomfortable" during the flight so he suddenly opened the door, the Yonhap News Agency in South Korea reported, citing officials at the Daegu Dongbu Police Station.
The man said he "wanted to get off the plane quickly."
Other passengers on the Airbus A321 jumped into action Friday when the man unexpectedly rose from his seat as the plane was about to land and unlatched the emergency door.
- Man Sitting Near Passenger Who Pulled Open Plane Door Before Landing Said He Jumped Into Action
- Passengers Thwart Suicide Attempt As Man Opens Emergency Exit Door During Landing
- North Korea Launches Satellite; Japan, South Korea Lift Emergency Warnings
- North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is Suffering From Insomnia, and Drinking and Smoking Heavily, South Korea Claims
- Russia Threatens Wagner Boss With Treason If He Pulls Out of Bakhmut
It sent a sudden rush of air and ear-splitting noise into the cabin.
The plane was about 270 yards off the ground and traveling at speeds between 130 and 160 mph.
"It was chaos, with people close to the door appearing to faint one by one and flight attendants calling out for doctors on board … while others were running down the aisle in panic," a passenger recalled the scene.
The plane landed safely moments later at Daegu International Airport, about 150 miles south of Seoul.
Of the 194 passengers on board, 12 were treated for hyperventilation after the plane, traveling from Jeju Island, landed.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Snow-Covered Antarctica-Area Volcano Caught on Satellite Spewing LavaNews
- Jamie Dimon Testified He Had Little Knowledge of Epstein Concerns at JPMorgan: TranscriptNews
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews