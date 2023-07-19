Man Who Murdered Mother of Two After Escaping Prison in 1995 to Be Executed in Oklahoma

Jemaine Cannon is set to become the second death row inmate in Oklahoma to die by lethal injection in this year with his execution slated to be carried out on Thursday.
Cannon was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of Sharonda White Clark, a mother of two children who Cannon was convicted of stabbing in the neck three times and left to die in her bathroom after what police called a “violent struggle.”
At the time, Cannon was working for a school while imprisoned by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. He was serving a 15-year sentence for beating an 18-year-old woman with an iron, a toaster and a hammer in 1990.
One day while working at the school, he escaped, stole a pickup truck and drove away to Tulsa, where he hid out until going back to prison.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Cannon was assigned to the Walters Community Work Center at the time because higher-security prisons had limited space at the time, according to KOSU.
- Jemaine Cannon Executed By Lethal Injection in Oklahoma for 1995 Murder
- Two Inmates Including Man Convicted in Double Murder Escape from Ohio Prison
- Oklahoma Gov. Signs Anti-Trans Executive Order
- ‘Truly Sorry’: Michael Tisius Executed in Missouri for Killing Two Jailers
- Texas Man With Multiple Priors Convicted of Murdering Mother of 2 Who Helped Him Buy Cigarettes
Her body was discovered after police followed a blood trail from her bedroom to the bathroom, which included a “violent struggle” that police described.
In his defense, Cannon claimed that Clark attacked him with a knife as a way to keep him from leaving her. Cannon said he “blindly” swung a knife at her to avoid being cut himself.
Cannon’s attorneys said he’d been abused as a child and that he angered his aggression toward females, trying to perhaps lop the violent attack against the 18-year-old and the murder of White into the defense.
A jury found Cannon guilty of murder and then unanimously chose the death penalty. Cannon’s clemency request was denied by a 3-2 vote with the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Cannon is set to be the second inmate to die by execution in Oklahoma during 2023 and the ninth since the beginning of 2021. There are two more scheduled executions this year in the state.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews