Man Who Killed Sick Wife ‘Out of Love’ Is Freed From Prison

Prison authorities have freed an elderly man convicted of killing his wife in their retirement home to spare her the pain from her illness.

A Cyprus court sentenced 76-year-old British man David Hunter on Monday to a two-year sentence but prison officials say he had already spent that amount of time jailed prior to his trial and immediately freed him.

Hunter closed his wife Janice's nose and mouth with his hands until she stopped breathing as she sat in a recliner in their home.

Hunter was convicted of manslaughter after he testified that his decision was made spur-of-the-moment because he could no longer stand seeing her weeping in pain from a type of blood cancer she feared would develop into a more aggressive form of the illness.

State prosecutor Andreas Hadjikyrou told the Associated Press that the court took into account that Hunter acted “out of love.”

The court had accepted witness testimony that she feared her blood ailment would develop into full-blown leukemia. She had repeatedly pleaded with her husband to take her life because she didn’t want to share the fate of her sister, who died of the disease.

Justice Abroad, which had represented Hunter at his trial, was pleased with the early release.

“This has been a tragic case and difficult for all of those involved with it, but today’s decision was the right one and allows David and his family to grieve together,” the group said in a statement.

Hunter’s daughter had started an online fundraiser for his defense.

She wrote that the couple had been married for 56 years.

“They were teenage sweethearts who couldn’t bear to be apart,” Lesley Cawthorne wrote. “The home he shared with my mother was a place of warmth and joy.”

Hunter attempted to take his own life by consuming a large number of pills after suffocating his wife, but medical staff saved his life.

With the Associated Press