Man Who Killed His Terminally Ill Wife ‘Out of Love’ Released from Prison Early - The Messenger
Man Who Killed His Terminally Ill Wife ‘Out of Love’ Released from Prison Early

David Hunter said that his wife begged him to help her die

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
A police officer escorts British David Hunter from the grounds of the courthouse complex after a trial on a premeditated murder charge in the death of his wife, in Paphos, Cyprus, on July 21, 2023. AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File

A British man who killed his terminally ill wife at her request will be released from a Cypriot prison, just weeks after being convicted of manslaughter.

David Hunter, 76, had been married to his wife, Janice, for more than 50 years when she died in 2021. According to Al Jazeera, Janice suffered from a form of cancer that caused her to experience extreme pain.

Hunter said that Janice begged him to help her die, even though assisted suicide is not legal in Cyprus, where the couple was living.

In his testimony, Hunter told the courts that he made the decision to suffocate his wife because he couldn’t bear to see her suffer from pain any longer. He then attempted, unsuccessfully, to commit suicide, reports the Associated Press.

Initially charged with premeditated murder, the courts convicted Hunter of manslaughter on July 21. After considering the 18 months he had already spent in prison during the trial, authorities decided to release Hunter. He could be out of prison as early as August 18.

In their decision to release Hunter, the courts considered his age, his lack of prior convictions, and the fact that he acted out of love for his wife, as reported by the AP.

Justice Abroad, a legal group that assists British people facing criminal charges abroad, released a statement lauding Hunter’s impending release.

“We are very pleased with the sentence of the Court today which means that David will be free immediately,” said Michael Polak, the director of Justice Abroad. 

“This has been a tragic case and difficult for all of those involved with it, but today’s decision was the right one and allows David and his family to grieve together.”

